Investment aid scheme 2026 for horticulture now open

The Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector for 2026 has now opened.

The opening of the scheme was announced today (Friday, October 17) by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon and Minister of State for horticulture, Michael Healy-Rae.

The scheme is intended to assist in the development of the Irish horticulture sector, including beekeeping, by grant-aiding capital investments in specialised plant and equipment.

The Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector covers all horticultural areas, including field vegetables (including seed potatoes), mushrooms, protected food crops, amenity crops, soft fruit, apples, and beekeeping.

The closing date for receipt of applications under the scheme is Friday, December 12, 2025.

The scheme aids existing producers and new entrants to horticulture at a rate of up to 40% on all approved investments, with qualifying young farmers and licenced organic growers receiving up to 50% grant aid.

Minister Heydon said that an increased budget of €8.8 million has been secured for horticulture in 2026.

The minister said: "The sector continues to grow with a farm gate value of €639 million in 2024, demonstrating progress towards meeting the target set out in the National Strategy for Horticulture 2023-2027."

Minister Heydon said that a mid-term review of the National Strategy for Horticulture will be published later this year and will outline the progress made in implementing the strategy.

"My department is strongly committed to the vision set out in the strategy for a more profitable, value-added sector driven by sustainability and innovation and the opening of the 2026 [scheme] is testament to that," he added.

Minister Healy-Rae commented: "I am delighted to be able to announce the opening of the [scheme] with an increased budget in 2026.

"Throughout the year I have taken the opportunity to visit several horticultural growers and have received positive feedback on the important role this scheme plays in developing and growing this important and resilient sector.

"It enables growers to invest in capital investments that make a real difference to their business," Minister Healy-Rae added.

He said that an meeting of the Horticulture Industry Forum (HIF), which he will chair, will take place at the department's Backweston Campus in Celbridge, Co. Kildare on November 12.

He invited horticulture growers to the meeting, where they will have the opportunity to meet with their HIF sector representatives and receive updates from the department, Bord Bia, and the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

"I encourage growers to attend this special event as it will provide an excellent opportunity for discussion and engagement," Minister Healy-Rae said.