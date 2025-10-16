Opportunity 'to align whiskey industry more closely with Irish grain' - TD

Politicians this week have highlighted the opportunity that exists "to align the Irish whiskey industry more closely with Irish grain".

Fianna Fáil TD for Louth, Erin McGreehan told the Dáil this week that Irish grain is "among the most low carbon in the world" and is "an extraordinary asset to have in the economy and we should be really pushing it".

"We should use that as an advantage to reduce feed imports and strengthen links between the drinks and food industries," she said.

"There is no requirement for Irish whiskey to use Irish cereals and that needs to change."

Climate solution

Labour Party TD for Wexford, George Lawlor told the Dáil that tillage must be recognised not just as an economic activity, but "also a climate solution".

"Every tonne of imported grain is a missed opportunity to support Irish produce," he added.

"The notion we are taking grain from all parts of the world to produce our legendary Irish whiskey beggars belief."

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Martin Kenny said he believes there should be a percentage of domestically-grown grain in Irish whiskey for it to be labelled as Irish.

"I understand there can be volatility," he added.

"The total amount produced can be weather dependent and harvests can go up and down in different years, so this may mean there may need to be imported grain at different times."

Technical file

Irish whiskey is a geographical indication registered with the European Commission and must be produced in accordance with the Irish whiskey technical file.

The Irish whiskey technical file does not currently require the use of Irish grain in the production of Irish whiskey.

"The process of amending the technical file is currently underway and two submissions are being examined ahead of a public consultation process," Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said this week.

"While I do not want to prejudice that process, one of the issues to be examined is whether imposing a requirement to use of Irish grain in the production of Irish whiskey would be in accordance with EU single market principles.

"However, there are no obstacles at present to prevent an operator from producing an Irish whiskey product made solely of Irish grains and declaring as such on the product label.

"I am aware of some such products which are already on the marketplace."

Value-added

The minister said that while €50 million has been provided for the tillage sector in Budget 2026, he commits to "continuing to work with all stakeholders to identify value-added opportunities".

"That might be new milling facilities or supporting businesses in taking up the opportunities they have," Minister Heydon said.

"It might be looking at our whiskey file and the role Irish whiskey has to play.

"This is another sector that is experiencing very strong difficulties this year as a result of the tariffs.

"It might involve looking at the role quality assurance can play or looking at the use of native grains to ensure we can monetise the increased benefits and value of those grains as a feedstuff and feed source."

He said the value-added piece is the "bigger prize" in the medium-term.

"We should learn from the dairy sector, which was able to find the additionality and added value that allowed it not to be dependent only on the crude instrument of world market prices, which come with a great deal of volatility," the minister added.