NI company wants to be 'long-term partner' to farmers with its Ronco range

A Northern Ireland company, which made its debut in the agricultural market in 2023, gave customers, dealers, and farmers an opportunity to see behind the scenes of its factories in counties Tyrone and Armagh at an open day.

Coote Engineering, which designs and manufacturers the Ronco range, also highlighted its plans for the future to build on the success of its cutting edge machinery.

The new Ronco bale and plant trailer

Coote Engineering managing director, Philip Coote, said: “The Ronco range was launched two years ago. And we are delighted with the progress that has been made up to this point.

“We are building up a dealer network throughout the UK and Ireland, and we want to build on this for the future.”

All the pre-fabrication work relating to the Ronco equipment lines is carried out at Coote Engineering’s Ballygawley factory in Co. Tyrone, with the assembly work undertaken at a facility purchased on the outskirts of Armagh City prior to the launch of the new brand.

Coote said: “Demand for agricultural equipment is strong at the present time.

"This is a direct reflection of the buoyant prices that have been available for dairy, beef and most other agricultural commodities over recent months.”

The Ronco product range currently comprises shear grabs, slurry pumps, and tractor-drawn low loaders with the dealer event used as a launch point for a new bale and plant trailer.

However, a range of new equipment options will be unveiled in 2026. This will include a Ronco dump trailer and silage/grain trailer.

The team were also keen to emphasise during the open day the design quality, engineering standards, and equipment robustness which they claim are "hallmarks of the Ronco range".

Coote said: “The end result is an equipment range that is fit for purpose, precision engineered, and manufactured to last.”

Mark Gardiner (left) and Sam Cherry, from Oxford-based Cherry Products, attended the recent Ronco dealer event

The Northern Ireland company chiefly wants to "help farmers work smarter, not harder".

Its key objective is to create machinery that performs at the highest level and also "ensures longevity and durability, minimising downtime and reducing maintenance costs".

According to Coote Engineering, it understands the importance of efficiency and reliability in modern farming.

The first product that it debuted in 2023 was the Ronco shear grab/block cutter range.

The company offers an A150 model, which has a cutting width of 1,500mm. The equivalent figure for the B240 specification, the largest Ronco shear grab available, is also 2,400mm.

Low loader

The company's product range also includes the Ronco 19T Tandem Axle Low Loader which is designed to handle the transportation needs of farmers and contractors.

Features include a low profile frame, which according to Ronco facilitates easy loading and unloading.

Getting the chance to see how the Ronco range is actually manufactured: Karen McDonald, Farm Compare, Tynan, Co. Armagh; and Richard Martin, from Martin Supplies, Crumlin, Co. Antrim

Also specified are high-speed axels, which are hydraulically operated, and a Rectangular Hollow Section (RHS) chassis construction.

The trailer features a rugged checker plate floor for increased grip and wear resistance.

Attending the recent Ronco event, (l-r): Ian Agnew, dairy farmer, Caledon, Co. Tyrone; and Eddie Hobbs, Cooke Agri, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny

Safety comes as standard, with a sprung drawbar for better shock absorption, air-over-hydraulic brakes with load sensing, plus a power handbrake with breakaway cable.

Slurry pump

Meanwhile, the Ronco SP4000-LD slurry pump has been specifically designed to meet the needs of farmers and contractors throughout the UK and Ireland.

Related Stories

The pump’s design features include a two-point linkage attachment and a 260° outlet spout range, which Ronco claims provides a high level of flexibility in directing slurry flow.

The pumping configuration delivers a flows of up to 4,000gal/minute.

Also included in the specification of the slurry is a diverter valve for switching between mixing and top filling.

Significantly, SP4000-LD slurry pumps are fully galvanized for corrosion resistance.