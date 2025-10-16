'World Food Day reminds us that food is fundamental to life' - minister

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, joined global partners in reaffirming Ireland’s commitment to ending hunger and promoting a sustainable and equitable global food system as he marked World Food Day 2025 today (Thursday, October 16)

Speaking to mark the occasion, Minister Heydon said: “World Food Day reminds us that food is fundamental to life, yet too many people around the world still go hungry.

"Ireland stands in solidarity with all those working to overcome food insecurity.”

The minister noted that Food Vision 2030, Ireland’s agri-food strategy, sets a clear path towards an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable agri-food sector that contributes to global food security.

“All along the food chain, beginning with farmers, fishers and rural communities, we can shape a food system that nourishes people, protects our environment, and supports future generations," he added.

World Food Day

World Food Day 2025 is being marked at the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) headquarters in Rome by the official inauguration of the FAO Museum and Network.

A soil testing device donated by the Irish Agricultural Museum at Johnstown Castle Estate, managed by the Irish Heritage Trust, was selected as an exhibit from Ireland.

World Food Day 2025 occurs during the week of the World Food Forum in Rome, the opening of which this year included a video address by President Michael D. Higgins.

This year’s World Food Day theme, 'Hand-in-Hand for Better Food and a Better Future', calls for unity and co-operation in addressing the global challenges of hunger, conflict, and climate change, working together to ensure that everyone, everywhere, has access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food.

Reflecting on Ireland’s support of the World Food Forum, Minister Heydon noted: “By supporting youth delegates from the Global South and ensuring Ireland’s agri-food youth voices are heard, we are strengthening partnerships, innovation and shared responsibility to build a resilient and sustainable global food future.”

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM), Ireland contributed over €4.8 million to FAO and its work in 2024.