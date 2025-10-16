Can the timber sector 'grow to support construction'?

A new report has evaluated the current use of timber in construction across Ireland and highlighted the ways in which this can potentially grow.

The report is aimed at demonstrating "the ability of timber to offer a sustainable and scalable solution to Ireland’s construction and infrastructure delivery challenges".

The sector's potential to help out with Ireland's housing crisis and climate targets is one of the many findings showcased within the report.

The research was undertaken by consultancy firm Arup on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment (DETE).

It was published yesterday (Wednesday, October 15) to coincide with Coillte's Build with Wood conference.

Timber sector

Commenting on the findings within the report, the Minister of State for forestry, Michael Healy-Rae said: "This report marks a pivotal step in unlocking the full economic and environmental potential of Ireland’s forestry and manufacturing industries.

"There are real opportunities to increase the use of Irish timber in our Irish homes, and to add value to our natural-grown resource through the use of wood in new products and innovative buildings.

"By identifying new market opportunities, we are building on Ireland’s strong legacy of sustainable forest management and world-class expertise, creating pathways for innovation, rural development, and a resilient economy."

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke said: "The timber construction market is well established, and some areas - such as timber frame manufacturing - are flourishing in Ireland.

"However, there are significant opportunities to unlock increases in timber adoption in our construction sector, and especially for Irish-grown timber.

"This report identifies areas for innovation and opportunities for new products such as engineered wood products and mass-engineered timber (MET).

"By continuing the positive collaboration between government, state agencies, and industry, I believe we can grow this sector and contribute to providing a solution to both our housing and climate objectives," Burke added.

Report

According to the report, there is "significant potential for growth through the wider adoption of timber products within the construction sector, in particular through the use of engineered wood products and mass-engineered timber."

Related Stories

It estimated that the baseline for the timber construction market in 2025 is almost 670,000m3 valued at approximately €180 million.

However, with an increase in the use of timber in construction, the total could reportedly rise to 1.85 million cubic metres by 2030.

The report also provided market insights such as stakeholder interest in MET products, including cross-laminated timber (CLT) and glue laminated timber (glulam).

Additionally, it was reported that Ireland's use of timber construction remains low in comparison to other European countries, although the research stated that "there is strong market interest in timber's potential, especially in offsite, modular, and MMC (modern methods of construction) applications".