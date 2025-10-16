Irish Pure Friesian Club to hold all-new showcase sale

The Irish Pure Friesian Club has announced an all-new national event, set to take place for the first time next week.

The club has described the event as a national seminar that includes a showcase sale and awards.

The first-time event will take place on Wednesday, October 22, in Kilkenny Mart from 1:00p.m to 9:00p.m, with everyone welcome to attend.

A spokesperson for the Irish Pure Friesian Club said: “We’re bringing together breeders, farmers, and industry experts to celebrate the British Friesian’s contribution to Irish agriculture and to foster meaningful discussion about its future.

“This is a new event for a proven breed.”

The event will highlight the 'value and evolving role' of British Friesian animals in the Irish dairy sector, according to the club.

The club, which is run under the the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA), wants the event to be both informative and social.

Therefore, according to the club, the day has been designed to include panel discussions, which will aim to express how adaptable British Friesians are to the Irish dairy sector.

AXA Insurance will present an award for the show's 'herds competition', and there will also be trade exhibitions for farmers to explore as well as a dinner in Langton’s at Cillin Hill Agri-Business Park on the day.

Showcase sale

A showcase sale will be the main event of the day, where some top quality stock chosen from the club's respected breeders will be on offer.

The sale will feature 19 in-calf heifers and five maiden heifers, hailing from eight different club members.

All stock on sale will be at least 87.5% British Friesian coming from a dam classified as VG85 or above.

Club chair Patrick Quealy said that interest in British Friesians is rising each year at the summer open day events held by the club.

He added that with this growing interest, the club is growing too, leaving them "in the unique position to have this sale, giving people the chance to buy animals from award-winning herds".

24 lots will go up for sale in the same mart-like fashion, where the highest bidder will be awarded the purchase.