DeLaval launches third year of its 'pink brush campaign'

Now in its third year, DeLaval's 'pink brush campaign' is hoping to break last year’s €54,000 total by making donations from the sale of the iconic pink brushes to cancer organisations globally.

Ciaran Murphy, sales territory manager for UK and Ireland said: “The work that cancer organisations do every day to find a cure and support affected individuals is truly remarkable and important.

"We recognise that we can only do so much, but we are happy to do what we can to help their cause."

From October to December, proceeds from the sale of DeLaval pink nail brushes and cow brush cylinders will be donated to cancer research organisations.

Campaign

€1 is donated for every pink nail brush and €20 for every pink cow brush cylinder sold.

Related Stories

“Each country and region has the choice of where to donate the proceeds from their sales, and worldwide there will be a huge range of local, national and international cancer charities that benefit from this campaign,” Murphy explained.

The quality and durability of the products is identical to the DeLaval corporate blue alternatives, and Murphy said that the striking pink colour really stands out on farm.

He added: “These are all DeLaval products, manufactured to be identical but designed to remind people of the need to raise money to help cancer charities and the benefits that campaigns like this can have when carried out on a global basis."