DeLaval confirmed as latest patron of Agri Aware

DeLaval, a supplier and innovator of dairy milking solutions, has become the latest organisation to become a patron of Agri Aware.

Originating in Sweden, DeLaval operates in over 100 markets, providing equipment, software, and services, aiming to improve dairy production efficiency and sustainability for farmers.

DeLaval joins over 55 patrons of Agri Aware, boosting the agri-food educational body’s mission to enhance agricultural literacy amongst the general public.

Marcus O'Halloran, Agri Aware's executive director, said that DeLaval brings valuable expertise in informing consumers about the journey of raw materials, in this instance in the case of dairy in an effort to foster greater transparency and trust in the agri-food sector.

"DeLaval shares many of the same ethos that Agri Aware strives to deliver on behalf of the agricultural sector here in Ireland and it’s those same shared visions that we hope to work in tandem with the team in DeLaval through our body of work.

"DeLaval joins a growing patron base that are committed to Agri Aware’s mission of enhancing agricultural literacy amongst the general public," he said.

Ciaran Murphy, sales territory manager for UK and Ireland, added: "We’re delighted to become a patron of Agri Aware and to support its work in promoting understanding and appreciation of Irish agriculture.

"At DeLaval, we’re passionate about helping farmers produce milk more efficiently and sustainably, and we believe education plays a key role in building trust between farmers and consumers.

"We look forward to working with Agri Aware to share the story of modern dairy farming and the innovation behind it."