Met Éireann: Mostly dry this week with light winds

High pressure will continue to dominate for much of this week bringing mostly dry conditions and light winds, according to Met Éireann.

This morning (Monday, October 13), any lingering mist and fog will clear to leave a mainly dry and cloudy day. There will be some sunny spells in places with the odd patch of drizzle.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 13° to 16°C in light to moderate east or southeast winds.

Staying mainly dry and cloudy overnight with some spots of drizzle possible on southern and eastern coasts. Mist and fog patches forming in any clear spells.

Lowest temperatures of 7° to 12° generally in light, occasionally moderate easterly or variable breezes.

On Tuesday, mist and fog will clear to leave another mostly cloudy day with some bright or sunny periods.

It will be mainly dry, but there could be some patchy light rain and drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 13° to 17° in light, occasionally moderate easterly breezes.

Staying mostly dry on Tuesday night with isolated spots of light rain or drizzle.

Lowest overnight temperatures of 7° to 11° with light easterly or variable winds.

The forecast shows that Wednesday and Thursday will also be dry and mostly cloudy with some patchy light rain and drizzle, mainly along southern and eastern coasts.

There will be light, occasionally moderate east or southeast breezes with highest temperatures of 13° to 16°.

Friday will mainly dry and cloudy with some light rain or drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 13° to 16° in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Current indications for next weekend suggest that high pressure will decline with rain pushing in from the west.

According to Met Éireann's latest farming commentary, the weather will be settled for a lot of the coming week before turning more unsettled next weekend.

Rainfall amounts are forecast to be well below normal, while temperatures are expected to remain near or above normal this week, with mean values of 10° to 14°.

Although there is plenty of dry weather forecast, drying efficiency may be impacted by limited sunshine and light to moderate winds.

There will be good opportunities for spraying this week.

Met Éireann said that poorly drained soils are saturated but soil moisture deficits (SMDs) for other soils range between +4 and +8mm.

Over the coming week, all soils will become drier due to the generally dry weather.

In a week's time, SMDs for poorly drained soils are forecast to be -1 to +11mm and +6 to +14mm for other soils.