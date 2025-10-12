Insights from a 220ha Charollais sheep and Limousin suckler farm in France

Farming 220ha of land in France is Etienne Debarnot, an organic suckler and sheep farmer producing Limousin weanlings and both pedigree and commercial Charollais sheep.

While attending the Sommet de l'Élevage show in France earlier this week, Agriland visited the Debarnot farm on a tour facilitated by the show organisers.

The farm is located in Couzon, about 25km from the town of Moulins.

The farm comprises a flock of 80 pedigree Charollais ewes and 220 crossbred ewes for lamb meat production.

There are also 60 Limousin suckler cows on the farm, with the weanling progeny sold as veal or fattened calves (veaux gras).

The farmer explained to Agriland that land in the region trades for anywhere from €3,000-6,000/ha, with most land trading for approximately €4,000/ha.

Leasing land makes approximately €150/ha in the region.

The lamb price is currently at €9/kg and the weanling veal market price is €9.10/kg. Weanlings are slaughtered at eight months-of-age with a target carcass weight of 200kg for the weanlings.

The cull cow price is currently at approximately €6.50/kg.

The Charollais flock

The pedigree flock comprises 80 Charollais ewes and five rams, two of which are in joint ownership.

The pedigree flock has been registered since 2017 and specialises in the sale of male and female breeding stock.

Flock performance data:

Prolificacy rate: 162%;

Fertility rate: 92%;

Numerical productivity: 142%;

30-day live weight (male) singles: 14.6 kg;

30-day live weight (male) twins: 13.1 kg;

Average prolificacy index: 97

Average milk value index: 102

There is no artificial insemination (AI) used, with 100% natural mating for reproduction and no synchronisation aids used either.

Ewes lamb from January to April each year and ewe lambs are bred at nine-months-old.

The farm also produces cereals and is a member of the Charollais Sheep Breeders’ Organisation.

The farm is managed alongside Etienne's job as a farm worker on a farm near Charolles in Saône-et-Loire.