1,658 TAMS tranche 8 approvals issued

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued an update on approvals of applications made under tranche 8 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3).
TAMS tranche 8 closed for applications on June 6, with 5,364 applications received.
1,658 approvals have been issued, while 3,407 are in progress.
213 applications were rejected while 86 were withdrawn.
|TAMS 3 scheme
|Applications
|Rejected
|Withdrawn
|In progress
|Approved
|Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme
|1692
|51
|35
|982
|624
|Dairy Equipment Scheme
|265
|8
|3
|181
|73
|Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme
|1287
|63
|12
|873
|339
|Low Emission Slurry Spreading
|320
|1
|6
|122
|191
|Organic Capital Investment Scheme
|430
|24
|13
|239
|154
|Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme
|26
|2
|0
|24
|0
|Solar Capital Investment Scheme
|455
|9
|3
|416
|27
|Tillage Capital Investment Scheme
|254
|22
|2
|109
|121
|Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme
|282
|15
|5
|245
|17
|Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme
|353
|18
|7
|216
|112
|Total
|5364
|213
|86
|3407
|1658
Of 4,930 tranche 6 applications, 3,865 approvals have been issued.
647 applications are in progress.
Of the 2,181 tranche 7 applications, 1,694 approvals have been issued with 253 in progress.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said this week that the TAMS Solar Capital Investment Scheme has been particularly popular amongst farmers.
It provides support to those wishing to invest in renewable energy.
"To encourage on-farm renewable technology uptake and usage, grant-aid is provided to assist farmers in maximising their contribution to the production of renewable energy through the installation of solar PV technology, together with battery storage," the minister said.
It is a requirement of the scheme that applicants may only be grant-aided on systems that provide power up to the annual average demand on the holding.
The minister explained: "Applicants can receive the Clean Export Guarantee payment for any electricity spill-over that may occur on a given day as this is funded directly by the electricity companies.
"However, they are not eligible for any other payment, such as the Clean Export Premium, as it would be double funding of the investment."