1,658 TAMS tranche 8 approvals issued

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued an update on approvals of applications made under tranche 8 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3).

TAMS tranche 8 closed for applications on June 6, with 5,364 applications received.

1,658 approvals have been issued, while 3,407 are in progress.

213 applications were rejected while 86 were withdrawn.

TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 1692 51 35 982 624 Dairy Equipment Scheme 265 8 3 181 73 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 1287 63 12 873 339 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 320 1 6 122 191 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 430 24 13 239 154 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 26 2 0 24 0 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 455 9 3 416 27 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 254 22 2 109 121 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 282 15 5 245 17 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 353 18 7 216 112 Total 5364 213 86 3407 1658 TAMS 3 tranche 8 applications. Source: DAFM

TAMS tranches 6 and 7

Of 4,930 tranche 6 applications, 3,865 approvals have been issued.

647 applications are in progress.

Of the 2,181 tranche 7 applications, 1,694 approvals have been issued with 253 in progress.

Solar scheme popularity

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said this week that the TAMS Solar Capital Investment Scheme has been particularly popular amongst farmers.

It provides support to those wishing to invest in renewable energy.

"To encourage on-farm renewable technology uptake and usage, grant-aid is provided to assist farmers in maximising their contribution to the production of renewable energy through the installation of solar PV technology, together with battery storage," the minister said.

"This scheme has proven to be very popular, with over 4,600 applications received since the scheme opened to applications in February 2023."

It is a requirement of the scheme that applicants may only be grant-aided on systems that provide power up to the annual average demand on the holding.

The minister explained: "Applicants can receive the Clean Export Guarantee payment for any electricity spill-over that may occur on a given day as this is funded directly by the electricity companies.

"However, they are not eligible for any other payment, such as the Clean Export Premium, as it would be double funding of the investment."