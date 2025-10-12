AXA National Dairy Show →

1,658 TAMS tranche 8 approvals issued

By Kathleen O'Sullivan

Share this article

TAMS 3 solar scheme will be ring fenced with investment ceiling of €90,000
TAMS 3 solar scheme will be ring fenced with investment ceiling of €90,000

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued an update on approvals of applications made under tranche 8 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3).

TAMS tranche 8 closed for applications on June 6, with 5,364 applications received.

1,658 approvals have been issued, while 3,407 are in progress.

213 applications were rejected while 86 were withdrawn.

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme16925135982624
Dairy Equipment Scheme2658318173
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme12876312873339
Low Emission Slurry Spreading32016122191
Organic Capital Investment Scheme4302413239154
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme2620240
Solar Capital Investment Scheme4559341627
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme254222109121
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme28215524517
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme353187216112
Total53642138634071658
TAMS 3 tranche 8 applications. Source: DAFM

TAMS tranches 6 and 7

Of 4,930 tranche 6 applications, 3,865 approvals have been issued.

647 applications are in progress.

Of the 2,181 tranche 7 applications, 1,694 approvals have been issued with 253 in progress.

Solar scheme popularity

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said this week that the TAMS Solar Capital Investment Scheme has been particularly popular amongst farmers.

It provides support to those wishing to invest in renewable energy. 

"To encourage on-farm renewable technology uptake and usage, grant-aid is provided to assist farmers in maximising their contribution to the production of renewable energy through the installation of solar PV technology, together with battery storage," the minister said.

Related Stories

"This scheme has proven to be very popular, with over 4,600 applications received since the scheme opened to applications in February 2023."

It is a requirement of the scheme that applicants may only be grant-aided on systems that provide power up to the annual average demand on the holding. 

The minister explained: "Applicants can receive the Clean Export Guarantee payment for any electricity spill-over that may occur on a given day as this is funded directly by the electricity companies.

"However, they are not eligible for any other payment, such as the Clean Export Premium, as it would be double funding of the investment."

Topics

Share this article

More Stories

Watch: 30,000 pumpkins for picking at Joe's Farm in East Cork

Rural Life

Watch: 30,000 pumpkins for picking at Joe's Farm in East Cork

Research: 'Meaty' meals like roast dinners most popular when dining out

Agri-Business

Research: 'Meaty' meals like roast dinners most popular when dining out

Sponsored

'Strong outlook for increased farm incomes in 2025' - agri-finance expert

'Strong outlook for increased farm incomes in 2025' - agri-finance expert