Bringing Halloween home to the roots of Samhain

Pumpkins are being picked and cauldrons stirred as Longford/Westmeath, Meath/Louth, Kerry, Galway city and Fingal get set to embrace the new Home of Halloween destination development scheme.

The pilot initiative, launched in March, aims to position Ireland as the authentic global home of Halloween.

Failte Ireland is providing direct funding of up to €100,000 per destination for 2025 to develop immersive Halloween-themed festivals rooted in local heritage, folklore, and community spirit.

The scheme is expected to generate over 270,000 additional visitors and deliver €17 million in economic impact across the five destinations over three years. It is a anticipated that it will support over 500 direct and indirect jobs.

Longford/Westmeath and Meath/Louth submitted joint applications and have planned a diverse programme of over 30 events, including storytelling, craft workshops, haunted town tours, and pumpkin patches.

This is the first year of a three-year initiative to establish this new shoulder season through the 'Ireland: Home of Halloween' campaign, attracting overseas visitors to better understand the origins of Samhain.

Over time, the ambition is to create a Samhain trail in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands that will link the archaeological and heritage sites within the region to include legendary sites like Uisneach, Granard Motte, Lough Ree, and Athlone Castle.

It will also link in with the ancient capital of Connacht, Cruchan Aí or Rathcroghan, Co. Roscommon, where ‘Oweynagat’ (Cave of the Cats) is described by Christian scribes as Ireland’s gate to hell and entrance to the otherworld.

Deirdre Orme (Crookedwood), Steph Hanlon (Lanesboro), and Lorraine Donohoe (Newtownforbes). Source: Shelley Corcoran

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Cllr Garry Murtagh said the partnership between Longford and Westmeath represents something genuinely transformative for the region.

"This significant investment over three years gives us the foundation to build something that will benefit our communities for years to come," he said.

"When visitors experience Samhain here, they're standing where our ancestors lit fires and told stories thousands of years ago. That authenticity cannot be manufactured."

Chief executive of Longford County Council, Paddy Mahon, encouraged everyone - locals and visitors alike - to immerse themselves in Home of Halloween.

He said: "This is a rare opportunity to experience something genuinely unique in the midlands: ancient sites coming alive with fire and story, communities celebrating traditions that stretch back millennia, and events that simply cannot be replicated anywhere else in Ireland."

Barry Kehoe, chief executive of Westmeath County Council, said Home of Halloween represents an opportunity to preserve and promote our heritage, while welcoming visitors from around the world to experience the "true birthplace" of Halloween traditions.

He added: "Working closely with Fáilte Ireland on this significant tourism initiative, we aim to expand these cultural celebrations in the years ahead, highlighting our authentic connection to Halloween's origins while creating substantial economic benefits for local tourism businesses and communities."

Gavin Smith, Ani Morton, and Hope Feeney. Source: Shelley Corcoran

Aoife Davitt, cathaoirleach of Westmeath County Council, said the events will celebrate the authentic Irish festival of Samhain, drawing on the traditional displays of fire and light and featuring characters of Irish mythology.

She said: “We are proud to have this opportunity to showcase valued tourism attractions such as the ancient ceremonial site at Uisneach, Belvedere house, gardens and park and Dún na Sí amenity and heritage park, among others, with immersive storytelling, spectacles and displays that will captivate audiences of all ages."

The Longford/Westmeath programme features firelit processions, ghostly storytelling, traditional music, seasonal food, contemporary art, and interactive performances that bring Ireland's Halloween heritage to life throughout both counties.

Related Stories

The Dead of Night festival returns to Longford for 2025, this time extending its reach to include events all around the county, with its signature blend of family-friendly daytime activities and evening events.

Previous years have drawn 10,000 visitors across the Halloween weekend, according to the local authority.

The fire and shadows procession will take place on Halloween night, Friday, October 31.

At Corlea trackway, Féile na Samhna will take visitors back over 2,000 years to see the preserved Iron Age road that once crossed the boglands.