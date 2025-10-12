Seeking 'small farmers' to capture the last of a fading rural group

An Irish production company is developing a documentary series looking at a fast-disappearing element of Irish life that, it said, was as integral as a "black bike and Mass on Sunday": the small farmer.

In the rural heart of Ireland, where nearly two-fifths of farm holders are over the age of 65, 45% of holdings are under 25ac, 36% of farms have a standard output of €8,000 a year, and few 'small farmers' have any plan for inheritance, a quiet story of resilience and legacy is playing out, according to series producer, Brendan Phelan of Tile Media, who is from Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.

His father, Pat, still runs the family beef farm part-time, having run Phelan's Victuallers in Abbeyleix until the early 1990s.

Referring to the National Farm Survey Small Farms Report 2022, Brendan said that men and women from Donegal to Dingle, and from Connemara to Chapelizod, formed the social and cultural core of the rural population.

He said the aim of the series is to capture the reality of that ‘small farmer’ life, and to learn more about it first-hand from the people on the ground.

Brendan said: “It’s high time that we heard first-hand from maybe the last examples of a whole class, a whole sector within Irish life that was for many generations probably most responsible for keeping the whole national show on the road."

Small farmers

According to the series producer, 'small farming' families were for many years the bulk of the rural populations and "the indispensable element for mass national movements and economic progress".

"Now, as we witness the gradual fading out of that mass of Ireland’s rural population, it is finally time to tell their story," he said.

"This series will look at how Irish farming is evolving, exploring the tension between tradition and progress, and asking what the future holds for those who have dedicated their lives to the land.

"We are looking to interview a number of small farm holders, over the age of 65 with holdings of around 25ac.

"Our hope is to meet interesting men and women that represent the overall reality of the small farmer population in Ireland," Brendan said.

If you are a 'small farmer' or know a 'small farmer' that would be interested in helping in any way to tell this story, email [email protected] or call Brendan Phelan on (087) 2925294.

“We think it’s time that the last generation who had first-hand knowledge of the way of life of Irish small farmers spoke for themselves, about their lived experiences and what formed their attitudes.

"That is the programme we want to make," the series producer contended.

Tile Media is in development stage with the series at present, preparing its pitch.

"Our hope is to get an Irish broadcaster on board," Brendan said.

"Ideally, we would shoot and broadcast some time in 2026."