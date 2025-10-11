AXA National Dairy Show: Hallow Octain Twizzle is Supreme Champion

Excitement filled the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Co. Cork when judge Cord Hormann from Germany named the overall winner, picking from some of the best dairy cows in the country that made it to the final line.

Hormann chose Hallow Octain Twizzle ET EX93, exhibited by Hallow Holsteins Ltd as his Supreme Champion of the AXA National Dairy Show.

The five year-old cow, exhibited and bred by Philip and Linda Jones and handled in the ring by Andrea Rafferty, also won the Best Exhibitor Bred Championship.

She is sired by Stantons High Octane EX 93 and her dam is Hallow Advent Twizzle 3 ET EX 96.

National Dairy Show Holstein results

The results from the AXA National Dairy Show Holstein classes are as follows:

Class 16: Confined cow in milk:

Ballytigue Rager Penny exhibited by Aidan Frawley;

Mohoncross Meg 22 EX 90 exhibited by the O'Sullivan family;

Evergrange Apple 1 ET VG 86 exhibited by Kenny Smith.

Confined Champion:

Champion: Ballytigue Rager Penny exhibited by Aidan Frawley;

Reserve: Mohoncross Meg 22 EX 90 exhibited by the O'Sullivan family;

Honourable mention: Knockbrown DaVinci Ivory exhibited by the O'Sullivan family.

(L-R). John Kirby; Adrian Murphy; Jack O'Brien; Kaylee Mulcahy; Stacey O'Sullivan; Brendan Greenan; Adrian Frawley; Cord Hormann.

Class 17: Senior three-year-old cow in milk born between January 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022:

Cradenhill Okaliber Shakira ET EX 90 exhibited by Richard Kingston;

Ellys Darlingo Rhapsody ET VG 86 exhibited by Steve McLoughlin;

Cradenhill O'Leila ET IMP VG89 exhibited by Richard Kingston.

(L-R). Stephen Dowling; Richard Kingston; Sophie Kingston; Anne-Marie Kingston; Cord Hormann,

Class 18: Four-year-old cow born between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021:

Tubbertoby Barolo Joy VG 87 exhibited by P&M Flanagan;

Coolroehouse Abbot Ann VG 89 exhibited by Paul Murphy and Emma Behan;

Laurelelm Apple Daffodil VG 88 exhibited by Rickey Barrett.

(L-R). Michael Harte; Margarette Flanagan; Paul Flanagan; Richard Jones; Matthew Flanagan; Thea Flanagan; Ella Flanagan; Cord Hormann.

Class 19: Five-year-old cow in milk born between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020:

Hallow Octain Twizzle ET EX93 exhibited by Hallow Holsteins Ltd;

Hallow Denver Twizzle EX91 exhibited by Hallow Holsteins Ltd;

Dalevalley Maze Apple Red ET VG 89 exhibited by John Curtin and Roy Cromie.

(L-R). Declan Keating; Andrea Rafferty; Linda Jones; Cord Hormann.

Class 20: Mature Cow in milk born before December 31, 2019:

Evergreen Susie Mist 26 RC EX 94 exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy;

Eedy Damion Acclaim EX 95 exhibited by R&S, J&L Helen;

Laurelelm Slick Brillant EX 95 exhibited by Rickey Barrett.

(L-R): Billy Deane, Damian Storan, Liam Murphy and Cord Hormann

Class 21: Production Class: Judged on conformation. Confined to cows having produced over 4,000kg lifetime combined fat and protein:

Eedy Damion Acclaim EX 95 exhibited by R&S, J&L Helen;

Laurelelm Slick Brillant EX 95 exhibited by Rickey Barrett;

Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3 ET EX 94 exhibited by Hallow Holsteins Ltd.

(L-R). Laurence Feeney; Jason Helen; Cord Hormann.

Class 22: Group of 3 females owned by exhibitor:

Hallow Holsteins Ltd;

Liam and Sandra Murphy;

Rickey Barrett.

Intermediate Holstein Champion

The intermediate Holstein champion title went to Evergreen Chief Lustre, exhibited by Stephen McLoughlin and L&S Murphy.

Her dam is Peak Kingdoc Lustre VG 88 and she sired by Stantons Chief-ET.

Reserve champion went to Cedarmore Tory exhibited by Paul Murphy.

Her dam is Bawnmore Sol Tory EX92 1E and her sire is Bacon-Hill Hurricane-ET.

Honourable mention went to Rovinview Parfect Pledge 363 VG 85 exhibited by Michael McGrath.

(L-R). Laurence Feeney; Thomas Murphy; Conor Lehane; Dermot McGrath; Manus Murphy; Steve McLoughlin; Cord Hormann; Maria McLoughlin; John Kirby.

Class 10: Confined heifer in milk:

Knockbrown Davinci Ivory exhibited by the O'Sullivan Family;

Ballyclider Chris 497 VG 86 exhibited by Richard Skehan;

Clonpaddin Copycat Fame VG 86 exhibited by Richard Skehan.

(L-R). Donal Murphy; Stacey O'Sullivan; David O'Sullivan; Cord Hormann.

Class 11: Junior Two-year-old heifer in milk born on or after June 1, 2023:

Evergreen Chief Lustre exhibited by S. McLoughlin and L&S Murphy;

Desmond Victor Reba VG 86 exhibited by Desmond Holsteins;

Dock Chelios Karess exhibited by Brian Hayes.

(L-R). Maria McLoughlin; Steve McLoughlin; Rachel Cooper; Sean Crowley.

Class 12: Senior two-year-old heifer in milk born on or after January 1, 2023:

Cedarmore Tory exhibited by Paul Murphy;

Rovinview Parfect Pledge 363 VG 85 exhibited by Michael McGrath;

Hallow Haniko Twizzle 1856 exhibited by Philip Jones.

(L-R). Catriona Fenton; Dermot McGrath; Cord Hormann.

Class 13: Junior three-year-old heifer/cow in milk born on or after August 1, 2022;

Willsbro Lambda Galys-Vray 46 VG 87 exhibited by John O'Connor;

Desmond Yamaska Ruby VG 87 exhibited by Desmond Holsteins;

Laurelelm JJ Lulu 3880 exhibited by Rickey Barrett.

(L-R). Laurence Feeney; Chris Hayes; Kevin Smith; Clody O'Connor; John O'Connor; Brian O'Connor.

Junior Holstein champion

The Junior Holstein champion title went to Cornboro Goldchip Carla, exhibited by Brian Corley, and handled by his daughter Rachel Corley.

She is out of Cornboro Lambda Carla GP 84 and is sired by Mr Chassity Gold Chip-ET EX94.

Reserve champion went to Dalealley Parfect Aiko 282 who was exhibited by Enda Doran.

Her dam is Dalevalley Lambda Aiko VG85 and she is sired by Siemers Rengd Parfect - ET.

Honourable mention went to DaleValley Lamda Aiko 2255 exhibited by Enda Doran.

(L-R). Laurence Feeny; Eamonn Coleman; Rachel Corley; Brian Corley; Cord Hormann; John Kirby.

Class 5: Heifer born on or after February 1, 2025:

Dalealley Parfect Aiko 282 exhibited by Enda Doran;

Greenlea Lambda Apple 2205 exhibited by Greenlea Holsteins;

Euro Denver Charity exhibited by Euro Holsteins.

(L-R). Thomas Lester, Southern Milling; Lauren Doren; Cord Hormann.

Class 6: Heifer born between December 1, 2024 and January 31, 2025:

Cornboro Denver Halo exhibited by Brian Corley;

Grangecon Doorman Iowa exhibited by Eamon McLoughney;

Sprucegrove Dropbox O Kindra exhibited by Keypoint Holsteins.

(L-R). John O'Keefe; Rachel Corley; Cord Hormann.

Class 7: Heifer born between between October 1, 2024, and November 31, 2024:

Cornboro Goldchip Carla exhibited by Brian Corley;

Hallow Jones Lambda Vibing exhibited by Jones Cattle LTD & Hallow Holsteins;

Ellys Chief Solo Rhapsody exhibited by Steve McLoughlin

(L-R). Shane Burns, Roches Feed; Rachel Corley; Cord Hormann.

Class 8: Heifer born between between July 1, 2024, and September 31, 2024:

Sprucegrove Lemagic Dellia 10 exhibited by Keypoint Holsteins;

Rathard Sidekick Jagerbomb exhibited by the Hynes Family;

Slatabogie Doral Shania Red IMP exhibited by Richard Whelan.

(L-R). Morgan Sheehy, Devenish Nutrition; Megan Boal; Cord Hormann.

Class 9: Heifer born between January 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024:

DaleValley Lamda Aiko 2255 exhibited by Enda Doran;

Dellview Raelynn Angel exhibited by Gordon Kingston;

Sprucegrove Has It All Illinda exhibited by Keypoint Holsteins

(L-R). Maura Langan Norbrook; Michael O'Connor, Norbrook; Mary Conroy; Cord Hormann.

National Dairy Show Jersey champion

Hormann selected his champion Jersey at the 2025 AXA National Dairy Show to be Rathard Kasey, exhibited by the Hynes family.

The heifer in milk is sired by FDL Barcelona and her dam is Rathard Kiki.

Rathard Kasey's daughter, Rathard Choco Kalani also won the title of Junior Jersey Champion yesterday (Friday, October 10).

Reserve champion went to Jones Ferdinand Cupid who is exhibited by Jones Cattle Ltd.

She is out of Logan Chrome Caribbean ET and is sired by Lightning Ridge Ferdinand.

Honourable mention went to Moorshill Buttercup TT exhibited by Pat Ahern.

(L-R). John Kirby; Sean Callan; Conor Ahern; Izzy Jones; Becky Hynes; Cord Hormann; Denis Kiely.

The top three of each category is outlined below;

Class 14J: Jersey heifer in milk:

Potterswalls Victorious Cash exhibited by the Hynes Family;

Rathard Chocochip Kali exhibited by the Hynes family;

Ballyealan Chrome Louise 3909 exhibited by Tom Lynch.

(L-R). Jack O'Brien; Paul Geaney; Peter Hynes; Cord Hormann.

Class 15J: Jersey cow in milk:

Rathard Kasey exhibited by the Hynes family;

Jones Ferdinand Cupid exhibited by Jones Cattle Ltd;

Moorshill Buttercup TT exhibited by Pat Ahern.