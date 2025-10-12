Aldi milk price reductions come into effect

Aldi Ireland's reduction of retail prices on products across its milk range takes effect from today (Sunday, October 12).

The price of a 2L carton of milk will drop by 10c to €2.35, while a 3L carton is reduced by 16c to €3.39.

The full details of ALDI’s milk price reductions are:

ALDI said it will "continue to review the market on a daily basis to ensure it remains the best value retailer on price".

This comes in addition to Lidl Ireland this week being the first retailer to cut the price of milk since 2023. ⁣

The retailer said this will "put €2.9 million in savings back into the pockets of Lidl shoppers".

Lidl's 2L carton of milk has been reduced from €2.45 to €2.35, and 3L from €3.55 to €3.39.

Niall O’Connor, country managing director of ALDI Ireland, said the announcement on milk is "part of our ongoing campaign of price cuts on household essentials".

"We fully understand the pressures on households and are determined to help their budgets stretch further," O'Connor said.

"Our focus remains on absorbing costs, protecting consumers, and supporting suppliers.

"Our commitment is to always have a discount versus the more expensive full price supermarkets on a basket of goods or the weekly shop, and to keeping our prices as low as possible."

Consumers paid an extra 68c for a pound of butter at the checkout over the 12 months to September 2025, according to a new report out this week by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The latest Consumer Price Index from the CSO also shows that the price of Irish cheddar per kg also increased by 69c while two litres of full fat milk jumped by 27c in the year ending September 2025.