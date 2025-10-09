CSO: Year-on-year price jump at the till for butter, cheddar and milk

Consumers paid an extra 68c for a pound of butter at the checkout over the 12 months to September 2025, according to a new report published today (Thursday, October 9) by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The latest Consumer Price Index from the CSO also shows that the price of Irish cheddar per kg also increased by 69c while two litres of full fat milk jumped by 27c in the year ending September 2025.

According to Anthony Dawson, statistician with the CSO, there were also price annual increases in a loaf of white sliced pan but a drop in the price of a 2.5kg bag of potatoes, by 42c when compared with September 2024.

National Average Prices for selected goods and services for September 2025 compared to the same product and service in September 2024

In general the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September 2025 shows that prices for consumer goods and services in September 2025 rose by 2.7% on average when compared with September 2024.

Dawson said that this "is the highest that inflation has been since March 2024 when the rate of inflation was +2.9%."

The CSO report highlights that the most significant increases in the 12 months to September 2025 were seen in food and non-alcoholic beverages which jumped by 4.7% and miscellaneous goods and services which increased by 3.7%.

The annual change in food and non-alcoholic beverages costs reflects a rise in prices across a range of products from beef to veal and milk.

However furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance was the only division to show a decline (-0.6%) when compared with corresponding prices for September 2024.

Monthly prices

Separately the CSO report also looks at the latest monthly changes which shows that consumer prices fell by 0.2% in the month between August 2025 and September 2025.

Dawson added: "In September 2025, the most significant monthly price reductions were in transport (-1.8%) and recreation and culture (-1.6%).

"The decrease in transport was due to lower airfares.

"Clothing and footwear (+2.4%) and miscellaneous goods and services (+0.5%) were the divisions to show the largest increases when compared with August 2025".