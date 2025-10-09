New project to take cabbage stem flea beetle control to next level

The Agriculture and Horticulture Board (AHDB) has announced a new collaboration between some of the top applied research organisations in England, where cabbage stem flea beetle (CSFB) is most problematic by AHDB.
CSFB Research+ will be worked on together by ADAS, Niab and Rothamsted Research.
CSFB Research+ represents AHDB’s largest single investment in CSFB research, with a total project value nudging £750,000.
A third of this investment is from cash and in-kind contributions from an extensive network of project partners.
The project will evaluate the field performance of novel control products, improve guidance on cultural control measures, fine-tune understanding of CSFB development, generate data on natural enemies and prime innovation in CSFB management.
Running for nearly five years, the work builds on a long-term series of AHDB- and Defra-funded projects that has dramatically improved understanding of the pest’s life cycle, crop risk factors and effective cultural control strategies.
AHDB lead crop protection scientist, Sacha White said: “Faced with a lack of chemistry and insecticide resistance challenges, confidence and commitment to OSR [oilseed rape} has waned, with the UK shifting from a net exporter to a net importer in recent years.
“This new research partnership project brings together passionate and knowledgeable people from across the industry – spanning farmer cooperatives, input specialists, grain merchants, food producers and applied researchers – to co-design activity that puts CSFB control firmly back into the hands of farmers.”
Featuring numerous field trials and assessments, the research will:
A wide range of communication channels will be used to promote results to levy payers throughout the project.