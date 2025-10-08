Cross border taskforce warns of complex crimes including farm machinery 'frauds'

A cross border task force involving the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and An Garda Síochána has warned that it is currently tackling "complex and sizeable" agri-business crimes.

According to the Joint Agency Task Force (JATF) it is investigating 75 reports of crimes, largely fraud related, which specifically targetted agri-businesses.

Superintendent Peter Stevenson said the frauds that were perpetrated were complex and that a number of local firms, particularly in border areas, have lost out on "sizeable" amounts of money.

"In each of the cases we are investigating, companies have agreed to sell items such as farm machinery, quad bikes etc to a 'buyer', who usually claims to represent another business in the same sector.

"Payment is then apparently made to the seller either by way of bank card or bank transfer, supposed proof of which is then sent to the victim as a screenshot of a subsequently cancelled, or indeed entirely faked payment record, mostly using cloned cards from all over the island of Ireland," Superintendent Stevenson said.

According to the PSNI in many cases a delivery driver is contracted by the 'buyer' to collect the goods.

But what can then happen is that this delivery driver will be contacted en route and asked to deliver to a different address than the one originally provided to the seller.

By the time the "victim business" realises that no money has arrived into their bank account, the 'buyer' has received the goods and is now uncontactable which leaves the seller at a loss.

Cross border crimes

Superintendent Stevenson said that the joint taskforce believes these type of frauds against agri-businesses are taking place both North and South.

He has urged companies and individuals to check out all of the details about any potential buyer.

Superintendent Stevenson said: "One preventative measure businesses and sellers may wish to consider is marking sold items or tracking them.

"In a number of recent attempts at this type of fraud we were able to recover a dumper truck due to distinctive markings whilst our colleagues in An Garda Síochana were able to locate a quad bike using an installed tracker".

Silage wrap

One other recent fraud that the PSNI investigated saw a construction firm apparently attempt to buy large quantities of silage wrap "an item used almost exclusively by farmers".

It has advised companies and individuals to make sure that all funds are in their bank accounts before they dispatch any goods or machinery.

Garda Detective Superintendent John O’Flaherty, co-chair of the cross border JATF; Detective Chief Inspector Paul McGrattan of the PSNI; Detective Superintendent Joe O’Reilly, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and PSNI Superintendent Peter Stevenson Source: PSNI

According to Detective Superintendent, John O’Flaherty, An Garda Síochána has identified the movement of stolen goods from all areas in the Republic, to the border with Northern Ireland.

Detective Superintendent O’Flaherty said: "The fraudulent theft of goods is not confined to border areas and I urge business owners to be vigilant and make all the appropriate checks and balances.

"An Garda Síochána continues to work closely with our counterparts in the PSNI, not only investigating these crimes but to make our communities aware that their businesses and livelihoods may be targeted in the future.

“An Garda Síochána, under the auspices of the Joint Agency Task Force, has identified a number of incidents where goods were obtained and shipped through fraud amounting to considerable losses to the injured parties.”

He said that in some cases gardaí have also seen examples of occasions when buyers have provided a VAT reference for their supposed business but this ultimately has proved to be an inactive business.

Both the PSNI and An Garda Síochána have also encouraged any business who believes they may fallen victim to this type of fraud, or anyone with information that could assist detectives to get in touch with them.