Deadline approaches to declare fertiliser closing stocks

Teagasc has been reminding farmers that the deadline to declare fertiliser closing stocks is fast approaching, with the final date next week.

Recorded via the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) AgFood portal, October 15, 2025, is the final date to make this submission.

The advice is that farms that have no stock on hand must also make this declaration.

Commenting on the process of declaring fertiliser closing stocks, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said: “The final date for submission of closing stock of fertiliser on farms and premises is Wednesday, 15 October 2025.

"Declaration of closing stock is a straightforward process whereby farmers, or their agents, can log on to myagfood.ie.

“In cases where there are no stocks of fertiliser on hand, it is simply a matter of ticking a box to declare a nil stock return.

"Where there is fertiliser present, the declaration should include the type of fertiliser and the quantities being held,” Minister Heydon added.

Fertiliser usage

Teagasc is also reminding farmers and other fertiliser end users that unprotected urea in solid form is no longer permitted to be spread on land after September 2025.

Where unprotected urea remains in stock on farm, it must be melted down and applied via liquid form in the allowed period for chemical fertiliser applications.

This restriction applies to all urea nitrogen (N) products with ureic N content of 1% or above, including those products blended with secondary macronutrients (e.g., sulphur) and/or micronutrients (e.g., selenium).

However, the restriction does not apply to blends or compounds containing unprotected urea and phosphorus. Unprotected urea can still be used in liquid form.