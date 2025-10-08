Appointment of first garda rural crime lead 'positive step' - Doyle

Superintendent Michael Corbett has been appointed as An Garda Síochána’s first ever rural crime lead.

The move has been described as "a positive step" by the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) deputy president, Alice Doyle.

"This appointment by the new Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly is a major step in the ongoing fight for rural dwellers, farmers and landowners against the scourge that is rural crime and is greatly welcomed," she said.

Rural crime

The IFA deputy president said that Superintendent Michael Corbett is "a great fit for the role, coming from a rural and farming background".

She added that he has "extensive experience in crime investigation while sitting on the Rural Safety Forum".

Superintendent Michael Corbett said he is "delighted to be given the role by the Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly as An Garda Síochána Rural Crime Lead".

“I look forward to working closely with farming and rural organisations as well as the National Rural Safety Forum.

"Through these collaborations An Garda Síochána is listening to and working with rural communities.

“An Garda Síochána is committed to rural Ireland, and our community policing ethos is supported by gardaí across the country who work, live, socialise and are embedded as part of all our rural communities,” he added.

Plan

Last month, the new Rural Safety Plan 2025-2027 was officially launched at the National Ploughing Championships.

The plan has been developed by the National Rural Safety Forum in conjunction with the Department of Justice, Home Affairs, and Migration.

The National Rural Safety Forum is co-chaired by the IFA and An Garda Síochána.

Following an analysis of the previous rural safety plan, the new document identifies four main priorities:

Community safety and engagement;

Property crime;

Road safety;

Animal and wildlife crime.

Under these four pillars, the 24 member organisations of the National Rural Safety Forum committed to 18 actions, which will be enabled by 53 sub-actions.