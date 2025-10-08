Body recovered from fire at home in rural Cavan

The body of one person was recovered from the scene of a fire at a domestic residence which occurred on Monday (October 6) in rural Co. Cavan.

Gardaí said they received a report of a fire at the home in the Killygowan area of the county near Cavan town, at around 7:35p.m that evening.

Local fire services also attended the scene, and brought the fire under control. However, the property was extensively damaged by that time.

Gardaí confirmed that the body of one person was recovered.

The scene has been examined, and the body has been taken to Navan Hospital. The process of formally identifying the deceased is underway.

A garda statement on the incident said: "Gardaí received a report of a fire at a domestic residence in the Killygowan area of Co. Cavan at around 7:35p.m on October 6, 2025.

"Local fire services attended the scene and extinguished the fire. The body of one person was recovered within the the extensively damaged residence," the statement from gardaí added.

"The scene has been examined and the remain taken to the mortuary at Navan Hospital. The formal identification process in ongoing," Gardaí said.

"The office of the local coroner has been notified. Enquiries are ongoing," the statement added.

Clare house fire

In late August, a man aged in his 70s died in a house fire in a rural location in Co. Clare.

An Garda Síochána and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal house fire at a residence in Moymore, Co. Clare in the early hours of August 27.

Gardaí said at the time: "A male, aged in his 70s was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The fire was extinguished by Clare County Fire Service, and the scene was preserved pending a technical examination.

The local coroner was notified and a post-mortem examination was arranged.