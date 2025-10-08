'Exceptionally high' starch levels claimed in 2025 forage maize crops

Starch levels of almost 40% have been noted in Irish maize crops ensiled over recent weeks as the harvest continues apace.

These exceptionally high starch figures, which Maizetech’s John Foley claimed could reach record levels for maize crops grown in Ireland, reflect the almost perfect growing conditions that have persisted through the 2025 season.

Foley further explained: “Maize crops have exceeded all expectations from every performance-related aspect in 2025.

“Yields are well up year-on-year, with crops averaging 21-23t/ac on a fresh weight basis. This is some 3t/ac up on 2024 levels.

“In tandem with this, dry matter levels are at exceptionally high levels, averaging 32-33%, accompanied by starch content values in the range 35-39%.”

Another very positive aspect to the maize crops harvested in 2025 has been the high content of green leaf that has been ensiled along with fully ripe cobs.

Foley said: “This is adding significantly to the metabolisable energy values of the silages that will be fed out over the coming weeks and months.

“Results of this kind will further boost confidence in the growing and feeding of Irish maize into the future.”

According to the Maizetech representative, between 80% and 90% of the Irish maize crops grown this year have now been harvested.

“There is a significant acreage of crop yet to be ensiled in the north-east and parts of Donegal,” he added.

“Approximately 55,000ac of forage maize were grown across the island of Ireland this year.

“And this figure looks set to grow into the future.”

Maize is now widely regarded as a major plus within all tillage rotations.

Moreover, the fact this it is a spring planting option, requiring high level of crop nutrients, makes it an exceedingly significant sump for all animal manures, including slurries, farmyard manure, and chicken litter.

Related Stories

The weather seems set fair for the next week and beyond. So there will be every opportunity for maize growers to harvest their crops with a high degree of predictability.

Reports would indicate that last weekend’s Storm Amy did very little damage to maize acreages that had yet to be harvested.

Moreover, ground conditions have remained very resilient, despite the large amounts of rain that have fallen across the country over the past week.

Getting maize crops harvested without incurring significant land disruption will also allow tillage farmers to follow on with the drilling of winter wheat in an orderly manner.