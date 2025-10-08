Top price of €15,400 for Charolais heifer in Goldstar online sale

Bidding in the Goldstar Charolais Production Sale drew to a close on Monday evening, October 6 with some impressive prices achieved.

The sale took place on MartEye via timed auction in conjunction with Mid Tipperary Co Operative Livestock Mart, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

The 11 heifers in the sale averaged €8,545/head. Three of the four recipients with calves at foot sold averaging €5,467 each and the embryos averaged €1,018.

Achieving the top price in the sale was Lot 1, Goldstar Adorable, a March-2025-born heifer.

Goldstar Adorable

Carrying one copy of the Myostatin Q204X gene, this heifer is sired by Nevers and her dam is Cottage Maple.

Included in the sale was:

10 pedigree Charolais heifers;

Four recipients with calves at foot;

One pedigree cow with her calf at foot;

Eight Grade 1 embryos from some of the top cows in the herd.

Settling at €13,200 was Lot 7 Goldstar Vogue ET a September-2024-born heifer.

Goldstar Vogue ET

Carrying one copy of the Myostatin F94L and Q204X genes, this heifer is sired by Reglisse and her dam is the renowned Goldstar Nightengale Et.

Making €11,000 was Goldstar Valeriane, a February-2024-born maiden heifer sired by Magicien and her dam was Goldstar Offrande.

Goldstar Valeriane

This heifer had one copy of the Myostatin Q204X gene and was sold as ready for service.

The fourth heifer to surpass €10,000 in the sale was Lot 2, Goldstar April, an April-2025-born heifer.

Goldstar April

This heifer sold for €10,200 and carries one copy of the Myostatin Q204X gene. Her sire is Nevers and her dam is Goldstar Irene.

The cow-calf pairing in the sale made €8,200. Goldstar Nelly sold with her heifer calf Goldstar Alison at foot.

Goldstar Nelly and Goldstar Alison

Goldstar Nelly was sold back in calf to Goldstar Othello (CH5446) with a service date of July 22, 2025.

Selling at €8,200 was Goldstar Versace ET, a September-2024-born maiden heifer.

Goldstar Versace ET

Her sire is Goldstar Hugo 2 Et (CH4077) and her dam is Goldstar Falkland. She carries one copy of the Myostatin Q204X gene.

Four recipient heifers with calves at foot were sold and the top price of these went to Goldstar Affinity ET.

Goldstar Affinity ET

Selling at €4,600, this September-born, Neptune-sired heifer calf sold with her recipient dam. Her genetic dam is Goldstar Une Star.

Four embryos made €1,150 in the sale and these were all Goldstar Nightengale ET with two sired by Nevers and two sired by Reglisse.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Martin Ryan thanked all who supported the sale in any way.

He said: "I would like to thank all the buyers, bidders and underbidders sincerely.

"I would also like to thank MartEye and Thurles Mart as well as Agriland for the pre-sale coverage.

"The pre-sale coverage on Agriland raised awareness of the sale taking place and played no small part in its success."

The Co. Tipperary-based cattle breeder wished all customers the very best of luck with their purchases.