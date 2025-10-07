INHFA: Budget 2026 a 'missed opportunity' for sucklers and sheep

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has said that Budget 2026 represents "a missed opportunity" to help the suckler and sheep sectors.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) was today (Tuesday, October 7) allocated a total of €2.3 billion in Budget 2026.

The overall allocation to fund livestock schemes will amount to €131 million in 2026.

"These targeted supports for beef, sheep and suckler farmers will assist farm incomes and encourage positive actions on farm," Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon said.

The funding package includes €20 million to "allow the continuation of the National Sheep Welfare Scheme".

However, INHFA vice president John Joe Fitzgerald said "the decision to not increase direct support for our suckler and sheep sectors is a missed opportunity in addressing the ongoing decline in stock numbers".

“While government may point to the improved prices across both sectors the decision to flat-line supports is a concerning development, as it indicates they are willing to accept declining numbers.

"This is an issue we will address with the minister as we seek commitments to protect and enhance both sectors which are also critical in supporting the wider rural economy," he said.

Budget 2026 will see over €157 million earmarked to tackle the increasing rate of bovine tuberculosis (TB) in Ireland. This represents an increase of €85 million.

"The very high level of spending will need to deliver results, the €85 million allocated is higher that the monies allocated under the Beef Welfare Scheme and over four times the allocation of the National Sheep Welfare Scheme," Fitzgerald said.

The INHFA vice-president was "scathing" on the decision to increase carbon tax to €71/t and the immediate application of this increase on motor fuel.

"This isn’t just a direct attack on those living in rural areas, but will also increase production and travel costs that will impact our exports.

“At a time when competitors across the globe are looking to reduce costs, the decision to stay wedded to this ideology is a major cause of concern," he said.

Fitzgerald also addressed the increased budget commitment of €209 million for Climate Action and Environment Leadership Programme.

"With €82 million of this targeted to a just transition for the midlands it is important that we get clarity on how and where this money will be spent.

"This is critical because these initiatives are often sold as supporting climate and biodiversity, with the assumption that farmers are beneficiaries, while in reality they see little if any of the funding," he said.

The INHFA vice-president also pointed to the increased allocation for the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund.

He questioned "if this is to support the implementation of the Nature Restoration Law and if there will be ringed fencing of monies inside this fund for the implementation of actions and costs".