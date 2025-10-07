GDT downward trend continues with fourth consecutive drop

The latest results from the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) show a continued downward trajectory as the index figure decreased for the fourth consecutive time.

Following the latest auction event today (Tuesday, October 7), the index dropped by a further 1.6%.

This represents an average price of €3,921 per metric tonne (mt) of product sold.

The GDT price index has been falling since the August 19 trading event.

The index figure now stands at 1,180; a level which was last recorded in October 2024.

During today's auction, 163 bidders participated, with 125 winning bidders over a total of 22 bidding rounds which took two hours and 40 minutes to complete.

Overall, some 42,013mt of product was sold, compared to 39,093mt in the previous trading event.

Today's results show another significant fall in the weighted average price of mozzarella, dropping 11.8% to €3,393/mt.

Butter recorded a 3% decrease resulting in a price of $6,712/mt, skim milk powder (SMP) dropped by 0.5% to €2,599/mt

There was a 2.3% drop in the price of whole milk powder (WMP) to $3,696/mt, while butter milk powder (BMP) was down 2.3% to $2,768/mt.

Anhydrous milk fat increased by 1.2% for a price of €6,916/mt and cheddar rose by 0.8% to $4,858/mt.

Lactose was not offered at today's GDT event.