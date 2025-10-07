Budget 2026: ACRES funding to increase by €20m to €280m

Funding for the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) is set to increase by €20 million next year.

The move was confirmed as Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers unveiled details of Budget 2026 in the Dáil today (Tuesday, October 7).

The minister allocated €2.3 billion to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for 2026, up from €2.1 billion this year.

"At the heart of towns and villages across Ireland, agriculture and food production is a cornerstone of our economy," he said.

Minister Chambers said that funding for the ACRES scheme will increase by €20 million to reach €280 million in 2026.

He added that the flagship agri-environmental scheme will continue to support over 53,000 farmers.

Last year, there was a €60 million increase in funding for ACRES announced as part of Budget 2025.

Speaking after today's budget announcement, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said that ACRES "provides an important income support and underpins environmental action on farms".

“I am committed to restoring farmers confidence in ACRES and supporting the efforts of almost 54,000 farmers who are contributing to a range of environmental, biodiversity, climate and water quality objectives through the scheme.

"I have secured an increased allocation of €280 million for ACRES in 2026 to continue this work as well as providing payments which support farm viability," he said.

Meanwhile, the latest data published by DAFM shows that almost €516.7 million had been paid by September 29 to ACRES participants.

Related Stories

Of this total, over €267.1 million is in respect of participation in the scheme in 2024, while over €249.5 million relates to participation in 2023.

More than 97% of all farmers are now fully paid in respect of their participation in the scheme in 2023 and 2024.

The department is continuing to progress the contracts awaiting final payment in respect of 2023 and/or advance payment in respect of 2024.