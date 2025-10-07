Silver Hill Duck wins sustainable food and drink exporter award

Silver Hill Duck has been named the winner of the Sustainable Food and Drink Exporter of the Year award.

The company, based in Emyvale, Co. Monaghan,was presented with the honour by the Irish Exporters Association (IEA) at the recent 2025 Export Industry Awards.

The awards, now in its 23rd year, recognise the achievements of Irish exporters and service providers who have excelled across the industry despite some difficult trading conditions.

The theme of this year's awards, which took place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, was: “Navigating the Storm: Building Resilience, Adaptability, and Celebrating Success.”

Founded in 1962, Silver Hill Duck is Ireland’s leading premium duck producer.

The company exports to over 30 countries, supplying more than 82,000 ducks every week.

According to Silver Hill, a strong commitment to sustainability is at the heart of the company's success.

A founding member of Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme, the company has achieved gold standard certification for its outstanding environmental and social responsibility initiatives.

Members of the Silver Hill Duck senior management team. Image: Karl Hussey Photography

This latest award marks another significant milestone for the company, which previously won Food & Drink Exporter of the Year in 2019.

Speaking at the Export Industry Awards, Micheál Briody, managing director of Silver Hill Duck said:

“At Silver Hill Duck, our product is only as strong as the people behind it — from our farms, to our processing team, to our export partners around the world.

"This award is a powerful recognition of the dedication shown by each of them.

"Our unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability is what allows us to deliver a premium product to customers in over 30 countries and continues to set us apart on the global stage”