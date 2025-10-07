Sommet de l’Élevage agri-show commences in France today

The 34th edition of the Sommet de l’Élevage agricultural show kicks off this morning (Tuesday, October 7) in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

The four-day event runs from October 7-10 and takes place in the heart of the Massif Central, described by the organisers as "Europe’s largest grassland region and a cradle of pastoral excellence".

Unfortunately, there will be no cattle present at this year's event, due to the emergency of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the region.

However, stands representing the various cattle breeds will be present and visitors will be able to see cattle on farms if they wish, during the series of farm tours taking place during the event.

Sheep and horses will be fully represented at the event this year.

The first cases of LSD appeared in France's Alps region in late June. Affected animals were culled and herds have been vaccinating animals in the area.

While the disease is now disappearing from the country, unfortunately, a case appeared two weeks ago near Lyon, 150km from Clermont-Ferrand.

According to the organisers of the agricultural show: "As a precautionary measure, our farmers chose not to exhibit their cattle this year at the Sommet to limit the risk of spreading the disease".

If a cow is sick on a farm with LSD, regulations require the entire herd to be slaughtered.

Despite this, the organisers said: "Beyond this health concern, SOMMET 2025 promises to be a record-breaking year".

There are a total of 1,770 exhibitors with an exhibition area of 99,000m², in addition to 157 conferences as well as a series of festive evenings planned.

Every year, the show features a guest country of honour and this years' country is Morocco.

Agriland will be in attendance at the international summit on agriculture and will be bringing coverage from the event on our news app and social media channels.