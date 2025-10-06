NI farmers advised on slurry spreading as deadline nears

NI Water has reminded farmers to ensure that they protect water resources when spreading slurry or manures over the next few weeks, as the slurry spreading season in Northern Ireland comes to a close on October 15, 2025.
The advice that NI Water has offered to Northern Irish farmers is to carefully consider the timing and placement of slurry, manure and fertiliser so that there is no risk of pollution to watercourses.
NI Water explained: "Steep slopes and soils with impeded drainage are vulnerable to runoff and losses during rainfall events.
"A rainfall event lasting only a few hours can distribute a large proportion of the total annual loading of phosphorus to rivers and lakes."
The closed period prohibits organic manures - such as slurry, poultry litter, sewage sludge, and abattoir waste - from being spread between October 15, 2025 and January 31, 2026.
Additionally, farmyard manure must not be applied from midnight October 31, 2025 to January 31, 2026.
Over the next few weeks, as the season closes, NI Water has reminded farmers that organic manure must not be spread:
Peter Quinn, NI Water catchment officer, said: "If slurry is spread on poor, very wet ground or during or just before wet weather conditions, it can run off the land; this results in variable nutrients ending up in our watercourses.
NI Water are calling on farmers to help improve water quality by: