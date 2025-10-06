Sheep trade: Lambs steady as variation in cull ewe price continues

This week's sheep trade sees lamb prices remain steady and cull ewe price offers remain largely steady despite a variation of up to 70c/kg in prices between outlets.

Weekly sheep kill numbers are down significantly on last year, as latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that as of Sunday, September 28, the cumulative factory sheep kill this year has fallen by 20% or almost 380,000 head when compared year-on-year.

So far this year, the cull ewe and breeding ram kill is down almost 64,000 head or 32% to just under 145,000 head.

The spring lamb kill is down 178,000 head or 22% to just under 650,000 and the hogget kill is down 137,600 head or 15% to just under 760,000 head.

This week, Kepak is quoting €7.50/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.65/kg on offer up to 22kg carcass-weight again this week.

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site is quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes this week.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, leaving €7.80/kg on offer here up to 22kg carcass weight.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.70/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 22kg carcass-weight this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €4.30/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for cull ewes with carcass weights from 35-43kg.

For cull ewes under 35kg carcass weight, Kildare Chilling is quoting €3.90 plus a 10c/kg QA bonus, leaving €4/kg on offer here, with poorer ewes being quoted at €3/kg.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow is quoting €5.00/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Ballon Meats is quoting €7.80/kg for lambs up to 22kg carcass weight - the same price as last week.