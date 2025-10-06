Finalists named for 2025 Good Food Ireland Awards

Leading food, drink and tourism hospitality businesses from across the island of Ireland have been named as finalists in the forthcoming Good Food Ireland Awards 2025, in association with FBD Insurance,

They are the only cross-sector awards that champion those who uphold Ireland’s culinary excellence, celebrate local provenance and honour sustainable practices.

Taking place on Monday, November 10, 2025 at The K Club, Co. Kildare, the awards will see finalists from across Ireland gather to celebrate the best in Irish food, drink and hospitality.

This year’s finalists range from five-star and boutique hotels to artisan food and drink producers, family-run butchers, sustainable farms, seafood specialists, destination restaurants and unique food tourism experiences.

Also the Food Lovers Choice Awards – voted for by the public - will honour much-loved food, drink and hospitality businesses across five regions: Wild Atlantic Way; Ireland’s Ancient East; Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands; Dublin; and Northern Ireland.

This year's awards received a record number of nominations ahead of the organisation’s 20th anniversary in 2026.

Finalists were selected by an independent panel of Irish and international experts following mystery inspections and detailed assessments.

Strict judging criteria included commitment to local sourcing, Irish provenance and sustainability.

Commenting on this year’s finalists, founder of Good Food Ireland, Margaret Jeffares said: “Good Food Ireland was born from a desire to celebrate Ireland’s world-class food, drink and farming champions.

"Many years later, our awards are recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in food, drink and tourism, shining a spotlight on the businesses that play a vital role in our entire food ecosystem, from farm to fork.

“The calibre of entries this year has been phenomenal - across every county and category, we have seen businesses that truly embody our 2025 theme, ‘Rooted in Taste. Backed by Trust’.

"Each finalist should feel enormously proud to be recognised as one of the best in Ireland.”

A full list of finalists can be found of the Good Food Ireland website.

The finalists in some categories are as follows:

Culinary Haven of the Year 2025

Ghan House, Co. Louth;

Castle Leslie Estate, Co. Monaghan;

Cashel Palace Hotel, Co. Tipperary;

The Lansdowne Kenmare, Co. Kerry;

The Bushmills Inn, Co. Antrim;

The Old Inn, Co. Down;

Ballymaloe House Hotel, Co. Cork;

Rathmullan House, Co. Donegal;

Delphi Lodge Estate, Co. Galway;

Bishops Gate Hotel, Derry.

Restaurant of the Year 2025

The Lemon Tree Restaurant, Co. Donegal;

Woodruff Restaurant, Co. Dublin;

Hang Dai, Dublin;

The Church Restaurant, Co. Cork;

An Port Mór Restaurant, Co. Mayo;

Underground Dining, Co. Down;

Roly’s Bistro, Dublin;

Tully Mill Restaurant, Co. Fermanagh;

Hugo’s Restaurant, Dublin;

No 14 Georgian House, Co. Antrim.

Meat Producer of the Year

Murphy’s Craft Butchers, Co. Carlow;

Brogan’s Butchers, Co. Meath;

John Stone Beef, Co. Longford;

Market House Ennistymon, Co. Clare;

Tom Durcan Meats, Cork;

Calvey’s Achill Mountain Lamb, Co. Mayo;

Regan Organic Farm, Co. Wexford;

Kelly’s of Newport, Co. Mayo.

Fruit & Veg Producer of the Year

Garryhinch Wood Exotic Mushrooms, Co. Offaly;

Malone Fruit Farm, Co. Carlow;

Ballykelly Farm, Co. Wexford;

The Apple Farm, Co. Tipperary;

Kearns Fruit Farm, Co. Wexford;

O’Shea Farms, Co. Kilkenny.

Dairy Producer of the Year