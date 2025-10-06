ACORNS programme shortlisted for European award

ACORNS, the business development programme for female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland, has been nominated for honours at the European Enterprise Promotion Awards.

The initiative has been shortlisted at European level in the Investing in Entrepreneurial Skills category.

It had already been selected as Ireland’s national entry to the awards earlier this year.

The overall winner will be announced at a prize-giving event at the SME Assembly in Copenhagen, Denmark in November.

The SME Assembly is the most significant event for small and medium-sized enterprises in Europe.

It takes place once a year as part of the European SME Week.

ACORNS is a free initiative for early-stage female entrepreneurs based in rural Ireland.

It has been running since 2014 and is funded through the Rural Innovation and Development Fund by the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM).

The recruitment and selection process has just been completed, with more than 50 new participants set to start ACORNS 11 this month.

200 female entrepreneurs based in rural Ireland applied for one of the 50 places on this year’s programme.

ACORNS’ case for honours was bolstered earlier this year by an analysis of the initiative by researchers at Dublin City University Business School which found that, over the past 10 years, the revenues of 550 ACORNS participants rose by an average of 51% during their participation in the six-month programme.

Combined end-of-cycle revenues for 550 ACORNS participants amounted to €29 million, representing a total increase in revenues of €9.8 million across all 10 cycles of the programme.

Paula Fitzsimons, director of ACORNS, said: “Everyone involved in ACORNS is absolutely delighted to have the initiative shortlisted at European level.

"We are about to begin the 11th year of the initiative and know the benefit that the 550+ rural based female entrepreneurs have received from their participation over the years.

"It is our pleasure to see the initiative spotlighted at European level, as we believe that other countries can benefit from adopting a similar approach."