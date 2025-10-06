DAFM: Nearly €7.4m issued in farm scheme payments last week

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) paid out almost €7.4 million to farmers across various farm schemes last week.

The latest data shows that €4.6 million of that figure was accounted for by payments under the 2024 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC).

Some 90,354 farmers have now received a total of €191.38 million under these measures.

Last week, over €2.2m was paid out to farmers under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) 3.

The scheme provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

Just over 35,591 approvals have been issued for TAMS 3 so far, with over 13,417 payment applications submitted.

In total, €102.5 million has now been paid out across 11,486 TAMS 3 claims.

DAFM also issued a further €440,000 to farmers participating in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), bringing the total paid out under the scheme to €517.13 million.

Related Stories

While €26,180 was paid to farmers under the 2024 National Sheep Welfare Scheme.

The department also paid €13,277 last week for the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM), along with a further €2,614 for the Baling Assistance Payment (BAP).

An additional €4,815 was paid under the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS), 4,777 farmers have now received their 2024 advance payment for this scheme.