Economic viability of farms on designated lands 'must be better protected'

Dedicated funding is needed for designated farms, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said.

IFA Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) project team chair Frank Brady has called on Ministers Martin Heydon and Christopher O’Sullivan to "leave no stone unturned" to secure adequate finance and supports for farmers on designated land in the upcoming budget and in the infrastructure, climate and nature fund.

“The economic viability and value of the circa 35,000 farms on designated lands must be better protected," Brady said.

"Proper, and long-term, remuneration is needed for the farming restrictions placed on them; and lost earnings and devaluation of land recognised.

"A ‘no compensation, no designation’ policy should apply."

Brady, who is also the IFA's Ulster/North Leinster regional chair, said that greater funding is needed to "adequately resource" the Farm Plan Scheme, to "increase awareness and expand the numbers involved".

Additionally, payment rates must be increased "to more accurately reflect the additional costs and burden on farmers whose land is designated".

“It’s hard to comprehend the huge added complexity and cost to farms designation brings," Brady said.

"Farmers cannot fence their own land with/without the support of TAMS without multiple permissions and possibly environmental assessments.”

“This all takes time and can be very costly, with no guarantee of success at the end of the day.

Related Stories

"Farmers on designated land could have to pay €4,000-€5,000 or more than those on non-designated land for the same investment.

"This issue needs to be resolved.”

He urged that farmers on designated lands cannot be disadvantaged, and no further restrictions should apply to lands currently designated.

"They need increased support and political backing, starting with the upcoming Budget," Brady added.