Gardaí conduct checkpoints to combat illegal hunting

Gardaí in counties Meath and Wexford have carried out checkpoints and patrols to combat illegal hunting and trespassing.

An Garda Síochána teamed up with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) for an operation over the weekend that aimed to "protect local wildlife and livestock, as well as to target, disrupt and prosecute individuals engaged in illegal hunting and animal cruelty."

In Co. Meath, the operation involved checkpoints and patrols, particularly in the north of the county, from early morning on Sunday.

Source: An Garda Síochána Wexford Facebook

Gardaí in Co. Wexford carried out "proactive patrols" this weekend to combat illegal hunting on the Wexford Wildfowl Reserve, which is a home to over 250 bird species.

An Garda Síochána stated: "It is an offence under the Wildlife Act 1976, to enter onto lands for the purpose of hunting a wild animal without the permission of the owner or the person entitled to the sporting rights to the property."

It has been reported that offenders of illegal hunting could have their hunting equipment or vehicles seized and face the possibility of conviction and fines up to €5,000.

The public have been advised by gardaí to not approach any offenders, but to note down the location of the incident, vehicle details, and number of people involved, as well as any additional information.

Gardaí requested victims of illegal hunting or trespassing to provide this information to their local garda station or alternatively call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, and in the case of an emergency, to dial 999 or 112.

These operations over the weekend are part of the Rural Safety Plan 2025-2027 that was launched at the National Ploughing Championship 2025 in Screggan, Co. Offaly.

Related Stories

The plan has been developed by the National Rural Safety Forum in conjunction with the Department of Justice, Home Affairs, and Migration.

One of its goals is to develop strategies to combat wildlife crime, including illegal hunting, trespassing and intimidation.

The plan aims to achieve this goal through "enforcement of joint protocol between An Garda Síochána and the NPWS".