Factory quotes: Firm beef trade as lower price offers edge up

This week's factory quotes sees a firm trade take hold as some of the lower price offers from last week have edged up for this week.

Improved weather conditions forecast for this week, coupled with the existing reduced availability of finished cattle, are restricting the factory cattle supply, helping to keep a firm floor on prices.

Reduced availability of beef in several key global markets is also helping to keep demand in a positive position.

This week, bullocks (steers) are being quoted at €7.20/kg on the grid in general, with up to €7.30/kg on the grid tabled for in-spec steers with carcass weights from 300-400kg.

Heifers are being quoted at €7.30/kg on the grid in general, with up to €7.35/kg on the grid tabled in cases.

Based on the higher price quotes reported to Agriland, an in-spec 'R-3-' grade Angus heifer with a carcass weight of 300kg would come into €7.75/kg when bonuses are factored in.

This week, better-type 'P' grade cows are being quoted at €6.70-€6.80/kg.

'O' grade cows are being quoted at €6.80-€6.90/kg in general. 'R' grade cows are being quoted at €7.10/kg in general, with 'U' grade cows being quoted at €7.20-€7.30/kg.

Looking at under-24-month bull prices, €7.40-€7.50/kg is being quoted for 'U' grades.

'R' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.30-€7.40/kg, with 'O' grade bulls being quoted at €7.10-€7.20/kg and 'P' grade bulls being quoted at €7.00-€7.10/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.20/kg on the grid.