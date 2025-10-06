Healy-Rae to host free forestry info events

Minister of State for forestry, farm safety and horticulture, Michael Healy-Rae, has announced that he will host four free forestry information events in collaboration with Teagasc Forestry Development Department in October and November 2025.

Each event is run over an evening and opens with two short presentations, followed by a conversation between Minister Healy-Rae and a farmer discussing their forestry journey.

Attendees will also get an opportunity to talk to professional Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) forestry inspectors and Teagasc forestry advisors on a one-to-one basis about their interest in forestry.

Minister Healy-Rae said: “I would urge all landowners who are interested in planting trees to attend these events, which will show how forestry can complement farming, diversify farm income, and provide long term financial support.

Minister of State at DAFM Michael Healy-Rae

"These sessions will give farmers a clear picture of the grants, premiums and supports available and demonstrate how planting trees can be a part of a balanced, resilient farm business.”

The events will provide information on what grants and premiums are available to landowners to plant trees and how these payments interact with other agricultural payments.

They will also help to address potential barriers to planting trees and farmers advised to note that all payments and earnings are income tax free.

Minister Healy-Rae continued: “I would also like to emphasise that there is a forest type to suit every type of land, and a scheme designed for every piece of ground.

"From agroforestry systems that combine grazing and trees, to native woodlands and productive timber crops, the programme offers real opportunities for landowners to match their land type with the most suitable scheme.

"Each option provides a secure annual premium and long-term financial return, ensuring that forestry can support farm families in managing their businesses with confidence."