Ploughing 2026 to return to Screggan, Co. Offaly

The National Ploughing Championships will once again take place in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, from September 15 to 17, 2026, marking its second consecutive year at the venue.

The announcement was made at the annual prize-giving banquet in Tullamore, where approximately 500 people gathered to celebrate this year’s competitors and winners.

Speaking at the event, National Ploughing Association (NPA) managing director Anna May McHugh said: “We are delighted to confirm that the National Ploughing Championships will return to Screggan in 2026.

"Feedback from this year’s event has been overwhelmingly positive, with huge enthusiasm for a return to Co. Offaly.

"The site proved an excellent location due to its accessibility and central location and the economic impact for Offaly and surrounding counties was very significant."

Eamonn Tracey from Carlow, winner of the Conventional senior competition is presented with the Esso Supreme trophy, NPA Trophy and gold medal by NPA chairman John Deery, Sean O’Brien, leas cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council and NPA president Mick Mahon at the Ploughing 2025 awards in Tullamore. Image: Alf Harvey

Anna May McHugh also congratulated the competitors and especially the prize winners, highlighting the very high standard of competition across all classes this year.

“Every year it is inspiring to see the incredible talent and dedication from competitors of all ages," she said.

"With over 350 participants across a wide variety of classes this year, the standard was exceptionally high.

John Whelan from Wexford, winner of the Reversible Senior competition is presented with the Bill Kenneflick Perpetual Trophy, NPA Trophy and gold medal by NPA chairman John Deery, Sean O’Brien, leas cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council and NPA president Mick Mahon. Image: Alf Harvey

"Congratulations to all the winners, and indeed to everyone who took part. Ploughing remains at the very heart of the championships, and it is wonderful to see such skill and passion on display.”

A total of 225,500 people attended the 2025 National Ploughing Championships in Screggan.

Related Stories

62,000 attended the third day of the event today adding to the 78,500 who attended on day 1, Tuesday (September 16) and 85,000 who attended on Wednesday (September 17).

The total attendance over the three days is a decrease on the 244,000 that attended last year's Ploughing.

One of the stand-out events of day three of the Ploughing 2025 was the 2025 National Brown Bread Baking Competition, with the title going to Co. Mayo.

Maureen Igoe from Bonniconlon was the winner of the 2025 edition of the popular competition.