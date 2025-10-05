Watch: Storm proves 'costly' for farmers after flooding

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said that farmers are suffering as a result of a deluge of rain during Storm Amy which caused flooding, particularly in the west of Ireland.

Storm Amy passed over the country on Friday, October 3, bring gale force winds and various weather warnings, with a Status Red wind warning declared for Co. Donegal.

Thousand of homes, farms and businesses remain without power, predominantly in counties Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Galway and Mayo.

ESB Networks crews are continuing to work to restore power in affected areas.

The utility company said that it expects that the majority of customers who do not have their power restored yet will have supply back by tonight.

Stephen Canavan @IFAmedia Galway County chair following serious flooding of land following Storm Amy pic.twitter.com/RZaacrsubm — Agriland (@AgrilandIreland) October 5, 2025

Galway IFA county chair, Stephen Canavan speaking from his own parish of Corofin in north Galway over the weekend has described the recent storm which brought torrential rain and wind as "hugely costly" to farmers across the west of Ireland.

Canavan said that farmers expected to have a further four to five weeks of grazing, saving thousands of euro in feed costs.

He explained that the recent heavy rainfall has put an end to that, and now farmers have to house their livestock, leaving a very long and costly winter ahead.

The IFA chair added that the current supports of areas of natural constraint (ANC) and supports for the largely drystock sector must be increased incrementally to previous levels.

Farmer Vincent Roche, Ballybanagher explaining that they just managed to rescue livestock from the deluge of rain from Storm Amy @IFAmedia pic.twitter.com/Dy449Zfr9h — Agriland (@AgrilandIreland) October 5, 2025

Meanwhile, farmer Vincent Roche from Ballybanagher said he and his family just managed to rescue livestock from his land before the flooding enveloped them.

"It's the same story year in, year out, all the cattle housed now and they'll be housed now until the middle of April next year," he said.

"It's devastating really to see 50-60ac under water for so long."