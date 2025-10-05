Winterage cattle drive grows in popularity as festival flourishes

The iconic cattle drive that is the flagship event at the annual Burren Winterage festival will take place over two days this year, due to popular demand, according to the organisers.

Held over the October Bank Holiday weekend, Friday, October 24 to Sunday, October 26, the Burren Winterage Festival will see the cattle drive take place on both Saturday and Sunday.

The hosts are Frank, Mary, and Frank jnr McCormack, managers of a farm in Bouleevin, Boston, Tubber, Co. Clare, and founders of Irish Natural Stone, a stone conservation and heritage centre.

For the festival, people are invited to join a local farming family in herding their cattle to the upland Winterage pastures.

This ancient farming tradition of Winterage in the Burren is celebrated with programme of guided walks, workshops, local food, storytelling, and music.

Organised by the Burrenbeo Trust and supported this year by ACRES Burren Aran and FBD Trust, the festival celebrates the farming practice of moving cattle onto Burren uplands for winter grazing, a centuries-old tradition that has played a vital role in protecting one of Ireland’s most biodiverse landscapes.

Áine Bird, CEO of the Burrenbeo Trust, said that the Burren Winterage weekend is a celebration of the agricultural heritage in the Burren and, by extension, an opportunity to shine a light on nature-friendly farming practices across Ireland.

She said: "The range of inspiring events on offer this weekend gives us a chance to experience how farming, nature, culture, and climate action can be compatible with each other."

In the run-up to the Winterage weekend, a series of Farming for Nature webinars will run from the Monday to Thursday before the bank holiday, featuring online discussions with farmers in Ireland and the UK on nature friendly farming.

Highlights of the festival include:

On Friday, October 24, there will be a Burren farm walk; a farmer information evening at Kilfenora mart; Winterage stories with Burren farmers, and a community céilí.

On Saturday, October 25, highlights will include:

a Burren farm walk with Dr. Brendan Dunford;

a herdsman's walk with Patrick McCormack;

pine woodland planting;

a Transhumance photography exhibition (Saturday and Sunday);

a national parks farm walk;

the Samhain Puca Storytelling Festival 2025 (also on Sunday);

the Hare's Corner book launch;

a Farming for Nature panel;

an experimental workshop on ‘Grieving the loss of ash in the Burren and exploring how to respond'.

Also on Saturday, the Farming for Nature Ambassador Awards, which showcase exemplary Irish farmers working for nature, will be presented at 8pm.

Eagerly anticipated events on Sunday, October 26 include: the 'From the horse's mouth' Farming for Nature advice clinic, and the Burren Food Fayre.

Places are limited for all events and require pre-booking unless otherwise mentioned. Those aged under 18 will be admitted free of charge and do not need booking.