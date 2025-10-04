Opinion: Can Irish dairy farmers look forward to a ‘healthy future’?

Irish dairy farmers enter the latter months of 2025 on the back of reasonably buoyant international markets. And thank goodness for that.

The reality is that milk is a health food. This is a view often expressed in the clearest possible terms by many medical professionals. And they are all absolutely right.

Yes, farmers will be expected to produce more food, more sustainably, and at a price which consumers can afford. But this is only scratching the surface in terms of what the milk sector can offer in the future.

For example, consider what is already happening where infant milk powders are concerned.

The Irish dairy sector has, to its credit, identified this as a growth area and will, no doubt, benefit accordingly over the coming years. But what about all of the other age groups in our society?

The milk industry has the potential to produce a nutritional solution to the challenge of osteoporosis, making 'ninety the new sixty', in terms of the lifestyle benefits that can be offered to older people.

But the last thing the dairy industry needs is to get bogged down in the continuing public debate regarding the nutritional benefits of offering cheese to young people. In many ways this is a sideshow.

Currently, whey is a by-product of cheese production. Within the next few years, this situation may be turned on its head, with many claiming that whey is the 'superfood' of the future.

But all of this potential could be knocked for six if the dairy industry does not fully secure its supply chain.

Coming up with new and innovative foods is one thing. But ensuring that all of the required traceability procedures and processes are in place is an even greater priority for the dairy sector and the food industry as a whole.

Dairy farmers must also be paid a sustainable price for the milk they produce. Farm gate returns have strengthened considerable over the past 12 months - but from a very weak base.

The uplift in prices secured this year must be banked now and built on again for the future.

Future sustainability was the overarching theme espoused by many international conferences held over recent months.

But the reality remains that environmentalists can talk about sustainability until they are blue in the face.

The fact is that over 80% of the land in Ireland is managed by farmers.

And unless primary food producers can be guaranteed an opportunity to make a reasonable living into the future, the prospects for continuing habitat enrichment and environmental diversification will not be helped at all.