Equine owners transiting horses from GB to NI 'saddled' with extra costs - MP

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has criticised the UK government for axing the Movement Assistance Scheme (MAS), which reimbursed veterinary inspection fees on agri-food goods and live animals, including horses, transiting from Great Britain (GB) to Northern Ireland.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) spokesperson for agriculture said: "I have been contacted by a number of pony club representatives and equine enthusiasts expressing their concerns and disappointment at the closure of the scheme.

"Defra’s (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs's) decision to pull funding and the closure of MAS on June 30, 2025, has left young people and their parents saddled with absorbing the costs associated with obtaining Export Health Certificates (EHC) for horses and ponies returning to Northern Ireland, following exhibition or competition at events in Great Britain.

"This is yet another example of EU red tape enforced by the UK government.

"The Windsor Framework is an economic noose, felt on a daily basis by local businesses and consumers, and now its impacting kids and young people who want to compete on the national equestrian stage," she added.

MAS was introduced in January 2021 to provide financial support for traders and individuals who had to comply with post-Brexit bureaucracy.

The scheme covered certain inspection and certification costs associated with the movement of agri-food goods, plants, and animals - including horses - from GB to NI.

Speaking on the scheme, Lockhart said: "Prior to the end of June 2025, ponies and horses moving from GB to NI received an EHC and the UK government reimbursed the vet for the costs under the MAS.

"Northern Ireland has numerous highly skilled young riders who excel at various levels in equestrian sport throughout the UK and Ireland.

"It’s very unfair that many are now missing out due to the costly administrative burden of vet checks and paperwork, simply to comply with a nonsensical EU box-ticking exercise."

The Upper Bann MP stated that she has written to Defra outlining her frustration at the closure of the scheme.

Lockhart explained that Defra Minister for Animal Welfare and Biosecurity, Baroness Hayman replied to her letter, but a solution to the matter was not offered.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) spokesperson for agriculture, Lockhart noted: "It was a response in name only, no commitment to review the decision, no suggestion of an interim measure, not even the faintest indication that the scheme might be restored in the interim as we await the so-called ‘big reset’ - in short, acknowledgement without action.

"This is unacceptable; the UK government cannot continue to appease the EU by delivering its cumbersome and unworkable rules."

Lockhart is calling for the Windsor Framework to be "scraped to reinstate free trade between GB and NI."