SETU welcomes approval of capital programme for vet school

South East Technological University (SETU) has welcomed the official approval of the capital programme supporting the Veterinary Places Activation Programme (VPAP) for its vet school.

This is an initiative that will establish two new veterinary schools at SETU and Atlantic Technological University (ATU).

The announcement by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless allows SETU and ATU to appoint design teams and to progress plans for their facilities to the planning stage.

President of SETU, Prof. Veronica Campbell described the decision as a “landmark development” for the university and the wider south-east.

“The new school will attract fresh talent to the region, foster stronger collaboration across industries, and drive growth in the vital One Health domain, while ensuring Ireland can meet the pressing demand for highly skilled veterinary professionals,” Prof. Campbell said.

“I would like to acknowledge the dedication of the veterinary medicine team at SETU and to thank the HEA, the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for their support.”

The announcement paves the way for the first major development by SETU on the Glassworks site in Waterford City.

This facility will house state-of-the-art laboratories, teaching spaces and specialist resources to support delivery of SETU’s new Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine (MVB) programme and other One Health related disciplines.

The Glassworks development will be complemented by a 1,000m² specialist facility at Teagasc Kildalton College, Co. Kilkenny, dedicated to animal biology and anatomy education.

This will allow SETU to build on Teagasc’s existing infrastructure, while allowing students access to a wide range of animal handling and husbandry facilities at the college.

“This announcement builds on the SETU’s strong partnership with Teagasc Kildalton College, creating a distinctive platform for veterinary medicine education and research,” Prof Campbell added.

“Together, these facilities will deliver a modern learning environment for students and vital continuing professional development for practising veterinarians.”

Head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine at SETU, Dr. Mary-Kate Burke emphasised the importance of the new facilities for future students: “The new facilities at SETU and Teagasc Kildalton College will be designed with modern teaching methods in mind.

"This ensures our students will be fully prepared for professional practice and their future roles in the veterinary industry, benefiting both the local community and the sector nationally.”

Technology is expected to play a central role in enhancing student learning.

“At SETU’s Glassworks campus, clinical skills labs will incorporate simulated surgical and consultation suites, allowing students to gain practical experience supported by the latest technology," Dr. Burke explained.

"The use of clinical tools such as ultrasound and x-ray as well as 3-D printing throughout all aspects of the programme will also enhance students’ learning experience.

“Purpose-built anatomy facilities will complement the existing animal handling resources at Teagasc Kildalton College.

"Both campuses will have technology enhanced teaching spaces to enable students to apply their knowledge in real world contexts, while also developing team work and communication skills essential for the industry.”

Both developments will act as a hub for continuing professional development, supporting accreditation and future-proofing skills across the profession.

Set for its first intake of 40 students in September 2026, the five-year MVB programme will provide students with focused scientific, clinical and professional training in the practice of veterinary medicine.

Developed in alignment with the Veterinary Council of Ireland’s (VCI) accreditation standards, the programme consists of three phases: foundation, clinical and professional.

The foundation and clinical phases, will provide students with an in-depth understanding of the relevant, underpinning scientific and clinical concepts, along with related industry context.

The final professional phase of the MVB programme is unique to SETU, utilising a fully distributed model of clinical education.