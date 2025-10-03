Call for 'tangible' supports for hill farmers in Budget 2026

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) is calling for more "tangible supports" for hill farmers in next weeks' Budget.

IFA Hill Farming chair Caillin Conneely said: "It’s time the unique challenges faced by hill farmers and the critical role farming plays in these areas, delivering socio-economic and environmental benefits, is matched by real and tangible support, starting with next week’s Budget.

“It’s harder and harder to make a living on the hills, and it’s not hard to see why the next generation just isn’t coming through.

"Despite political platitudes, our ANC [Areas of Natural Constraint] budget is still back €50 million on where it was in the past, at a time when costs and regulation are going up all the time.

‘We either have government backing or we don’t. [Agriculture] Minister [Martin] Heydon needs to deliver here, and at a minimum the ANC budget needs to be re-instated back to where it was."

On a more long-term basis, the IFA has stated that there needs to be a long-term strategy to preserve and enhance the hill farming sector.

"Otherwise, we risk its continued decline and land abandonment,” Conneely said.

Meanwhile, marking National Potato Day today (Friday, October 3), IFA Potato chair Sean Ryan has urged consumers to support Irish potato growers at a time of rising production costs.

He is calling on all actors of the food chain such as consumers, packers, and retailers to support Irish growers this National Potato Day.

“Potatoes are part of our culture, our diet, and our farming heritage,” Sean Ryan said.

“Irish consumers can play a vital role in sustaining farm families by choosing locally grown potatoes.

"Every bag of Irish potatoes bought helps secure the future of growers who are facing significant challenges."

Over 8,000ha of potatoes are planted annually, and potatoes are the second largest sub sector of horticulture in value terms, according to the farm organisation,

Ryan stressed that the humble potato continues to deliver excellent value for money for consumers.

“At a time when many families are looking to stretch household budgets, potatoes are a sustainable, nutritious and affordable choice.”

The cost of growing potatoes has increased sharply in recent years due to higher prices for energy, fertiliser, labour, land and crop protection.

The IFA chair noted that these rising costs have placed pressure on the viability of family farms throughout the country.

The planted acreage of potatoes was reduced this year and reports so far indicate that yields are variable. Yields in the north-east of the country are reported to be significantly reduced with drought pressure cited as a concern this summer.

“A continued sustainable price for potatoes will be required to ensure growers are in a position to continue to supply quality Irish potatoes year-round,” he said.