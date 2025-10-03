Renewable energy initiatives needed to help agri meet climate targets - Boyhan

The government is being urged to bring forward renewable energy initiatives to help the agriculture sector meet its climate targets.

Senator Victor Boyhan said a "one-stop advisory service" to support farmers should also be introduced.

The senator said that farmers, horticultural growers and food producers "recognise the importance of alternative sustainable energy, but not all are convinced of the financial benefits".

This is especially the case as "tariffs and inflation create uncertainty, making a one-stop shop for advice necessary", Boyhan said.

He is calling for the government to include renewable energy initiatives in the upcoming Finance Act.

He said rooftop solar panels are one of the most reliable forms of renewable energy, and are a "very cost-effective way to self-generate electricity, and tax incentives already exist to encourage their use".

"Peak performance is from March to October, an ideal technology option for robotic dairy, poultry and pig farms that are significant electricity users," the senator said.

"There is growing interest in on-farm renewable technologies and that needs to be encouraged.

"Renewable and energy-efficient choices can be presented to those in the agriculture sector as a way to save money."

Boyhan said farmers need to be encouraged to avail of the support options available and to help ensure that the agriculture sector plays its part.

"This is necessary so Ireland can meet its climate targets. I believe a 'one-stop shop' for renewable energy advice, incentives and grants for the agricultural sector must be established in provinces nationwide.”