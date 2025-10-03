Next CAP 'too late' to deliver generational renewal report recommendations

Macra is urging the government to deliver "meaningful support" for young farmers and rural communities in next week's budget.

Macra president Josephine O'Neill, said there are a number of key policy priorities that must be addressed if rural Ireland is to thrive into the future.

“This budget is a critical moment to show young people living and working in rural Ireland that their future matters," O'Neill said.

"The decisions made now will determine whether the next generation can continue to farm, build communities, and sustain rural life.

"We need more than token gestures - we need strategic investment and long-term commitment.”

Among Macra's key budget asks is investment in generational renewal.

Macra is calling for a comprehensive support package for young farmers.

While the delivery of the report from the Commission on Generational Renewal in Farming was originally welcomed by the organisation, O’Neill stressed that the government must support some of the recommendations outlined in the report in the upcoming budget.

“Waiting for the delivery of these recommendations until the next CAP is too late," she said.

"The agricultural sector will be in the depths of a generational renewal crisis.

"By then, the average age of an Irish farmer will be 63, while the percentage of farmers under the age of 35 will be critically low.

"Waiting until 2028 will be akin to closing the door to young farmers."

Macra has highlighted access to finance and taxation as significant challenges.

Macra is calling on the government to support the extension of reliefs such as the Young Trained Farmer Relief, Farm Consolidation Relief and Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) while also demanding an increase to the CAT thresholds by 20% to incentivise generational transfers.

Macra said access to housing remains one of the greatest challenges for young people.

Macra is calling for the delivery of the Rural Housing Guidelines and the reform of the renovation and derelict property grants to enable young people to live and build in their local communities.

“Our government needs to ensure that young people can live in rural Ireland. Providing rural housing supports is vital to the viability and resilience of rural Ireland," O'Neill said.

Macra is also urging the government to increase investment in rural public transport, broadband expansion, and local infrastructure to combat isolation and encourage economic growth.

O’Neill emphasised that short-term measures will not be enough in the budget.

“Young farmers and rural youth have done their part for Ireland’s future," she said.

"It’s time for government to stop talking and start delivering.

"This budget must show real commitment — rural Ireland will not accept being left behind again."