Weather forecast: Storm Amy to bring 'severe and damaging gusts'

The country is bracing itself for the potential impacts of Storm Amy, with Met Éireann warning it will bring "severe and damaging gusts".

Today (Friday, October 3), a Status Orange wind warning is in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, in place from 2:00p.m to 10:00p.m.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for the whole country on Friday from 12:00p.m to midnight, and from 9:00a.m to 3:00p.m, a Status Yellow rain warning is also in place for counties Galway and Kerry.

From midnight to 12:00p.m Saturday, a Status Yellow wind warning is in place for counties Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo, while a Status Yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo for the same timeframe.

Additionally, from 6:00a.m to 12:00p.m on Saturday, a Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Dublin, Louth and Wicklow.

Met Éireann has said that fallen trees, debris and loose objects displaced, and damage to power lines and power outages are possible over the course of the storm.

Difficult travelling conditions and flooding may also occur.

Storm Amy is the first named storm of the season.

Overall, it will bring heavy rain and very windy or stormy conditions on Friday.

Strong to gale force south to south west winds will veer westerly, along with severe and damaging gusts, Met Éireann said.

Winds will increase to storm or violent storm force in western and north western coastal areas at times during the afternoon and evening.

The morning will see rain from the south west extend across the country, heavy spells at times, possibly causing spot flooding.

That rain will gradually clear eastwards through the afternoon, followed by scattered showers and some brighter breaks.

Tonight will be windy with widespread heavy showers or longer spells of rain.

Strong to near gale force west to south west winds will affect the country with gales on northern and western coasts.

Saturday will be wet and windy with strong and gusty westerly winds.

A band of heavy showery rain will move down from the north across the country.

The afternoon will gradually become drier with just well scattered showers and some sunny spells developing at times too.

It will be cooler, with highest temperatures of 12° to 15°.

Saturday night will be cloudy with isolated showers, most frequent in the north.

There will be lowest temperatures of 7° to 10° in light to moderate westerly winds.

Sunday will be generally cloudy and blustery with well scattered light showers.

More persistent rain will push in along north western and northern coastal counties through the evening.

There will be highest temperatures of 12° to 16°.

Sunday night will bring isolated showers, mostly confined to the north and northwest. It should be dry elsewhere.