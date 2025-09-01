Get ready for Patrick, Fionnuala, and Tadhg - as new storm names unveiled

Met Éireann, in partnership with the National Meteorological Services of the UK (Met Office) and the Netherlands (KNMI), has today (Monday, September 1) unveiled a new list of names for the 2025/26 storm "season".

The three meteorological services had asked the public in each country for name suggestions for the storm season which officially starts today and runs until August 31, 2026.

Source: Met Éireann

Eoin Sherlock, head of forecasting division in Met Éireann, said: that 2025 marks 10 years since the storm naming initiative began and we wanted to involve Ireland’s public more than ever

"There were many personal stories of friends, family, loved ones, and pets, as well as many suggestions honouring our history, culture, and literature.

"These included Bram, honouring the renowned Irish writer Bram Stoker, and Gerard, a gentleman fighting his own health battle and to whom we wish the best.

"Many noted how their children and grandchildren of all ages can be their own storms, such as Tadhg, who is a force of nature according to his grandmother".

According to Sherlock naming storms "is a powerful tool that supports us and other public safety organisations to increase awareness of severe and impactful weather".

When a storm is forecast, the national weather service that expects the biggest impact from the severe weather or is likely to be affected first, names it.

"We know that naming storms makes it easier for people to track important and up to date forecasts and safety-related information.

"A good example was Storm Éowyn last January, when our website, met.ie, received more than three million visits in two days. It all aids in protecting life and property across Ireland," the head of forecasting said.

Met Éireann today echoed the government advice to ‘Be Winter Ready’ and prepare now for possible severe weather events to come.