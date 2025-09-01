Met Éireann: Week ahead to be largely unsettled with rain and showers

Met Éireann has said that there will be "widespread showers" today (Monday, September 1) and that drying conditions will be generally poor over the coming week.

It was wetter than average across Ireland in the last week with "rainfall accumulations ranging between 103% and 238% of average" according to the national meteorological service.

Although there may be "occasional sunny spells" in the days head there will likely be "largely unsettled conditions" which will see sunshine amounts below average.

Meanwhile temperatures this week are also expected to be "marginally cooler" than recently but will generally be between normal and 2° above for this time of year.

Soil temperatures will remain above normal.

Met Éireann has forecast that temperatures will be in the region of 14° to 18° today and that heavy showers will give way to a likely mix of clear spells and "well scattered showers tonight, some turning heavy".

Lowest temperatures of 7° to 12° are expected.

Tomorrow will start with sunny spells and scattered showers but these are set to become more widespread as the day goes on.

The national meteorological service has forecast that highest temperatures will be between 15° to 19°.

Tuesday night is expected to start off mostly dry with clear spells and just isolated showers.

But rain is likely to move into the southwest and spread northwards across much of the country overnight, turning "heavy at times in the south" with lowest temperatures of between 9° to 13°.

There is likely to be a cloudy and wet start to Wednesday, with the heaviest rain in the southeast.

Met Éireann has forecast that rain will "gradually clear eastwards through the day" and that this will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers.

Highest temperatures are likely to be around 14° to 17°.

By nightfall it will be mostly dry with clear spells, although some cloud and rain is possible in the south, there are also likely to be showers in the west and northwest.

In some areas patches of mist and fog will also be present and lowest temperatures of 7° to 11° are forecast.

The morning will start off mostly dry and sunny although there will also be a few showers close to Atlantic coasts.

However showers are likely to develop in other areas during the afternoon but according to Met Éireann there will still be plenty of dry and bright weather.

Highest temperatures of 15° to 18° are expected throughout the day.

As night falls there will be showers in the west and northwest but the majority of the country should see dry, long clear spells.

Lowest temperatures are likely to be in the region of 9° to 13°.

There is unlikely to be a return of sunny skies by Friday with cloud forecast to increase and according to the national meteorological service this will result in isolated light showers.

Highest temperatures of around 15° to 18° are likely with a moderate southwesterly wind on Friday.

Met Éireann currently believes that "breezy conditions" are likely to herald in the weekend although there could be "sunny spells and some showers" on Saturday.

This is likely to turn more unsettled by Sunday.