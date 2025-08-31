PSNI: Bullocks worth up to £30,000 reported stolen from Co. Tyrone farm

The Police Service for Northern Ireland (PSNI) is investigating the reported theft of a number of valuable bullocks in Co. Tyrone.

According to police in Omagh the livestock were reported stolen in the Camlough Road area of Sixmilecross.

Sergeant Morton said: “Sometime between Monday, August 25 and Friday, August 29, a number of bullocks, including Angus, Friesian and Charolais breeds, and estimated to be worth approximately £20,000 to £30,000, were reported to have been stolen from a property.

“We believe that it would have taken time and potentially a large vehicle or vehicles to transport the animals".

Sergeant Morton said that an investigation is now underway, and the PSNI are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed any suspicious activity, or have any information on the whereabouts of the bullocks, to get in touch.

“We would also appeal to anyone with any CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that might assist with enquiries, to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 357 of 29/08/25," he added.

The PSNI has also advised that information can be shared using its the online reporting form or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The PSNI has advised farmers, as part of its ongoing campaign to help prevent crime in rural areas, to "know their stock and maintain accurate records".

It also said that farmers should keep all stock secure within their boundary.

Related Stories

"Regularly check the fields where the stock are grazing; keep the hedges, fences and gates in good repair.

"Keep all sheds and stockyard gates closed and locked.

"Livestock identification is essential for proof of ownership. It can also serve as a deterrent to thieves. Take photographs or videos of valuable animals with the brand and/or ear tags clearly visible," police added.